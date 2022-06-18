Agnipath protests: Violence, arson continue in Bihar, some coaching centres under police lens
Widespread violence and arson continued in Bihar on Saturday, the fourth day of protests against Agnipath, the new short-term recruitment policy for entry into armed forces in ranks below that of officers, during which railway stations were vandalised and scores of vehicles were set ablaze across the state, police and officials said.
In rural Patna, protesters barged into Taregana railway station on Patna-Gaya rail section, pelted stones and set on fire over 12 vehicles, including a police jeep parked outside the station. They also vandalised station premises and set on fire booking and reservation counters.
The police had to use tear gas shells and fire in the air to control the mob.
Patna district magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh said a 1500-strong mob lay siege to the station and caused damage to rail property. He said the administration is also probing the role of coaching institutes. “WhatsApp messages hint at the role of 7-8 coaching centres in the arson. These messages were of provocative nature,” he said.
Some of the other railway stations that came under attack were Raghunathpur, Twininganj, Tehta and Gurari.
Meanwhile, shops and establishments remained shut in several parts of the state in view of the statewide shutdown call given by Left-back students’ body, All Indian Students’ Association (AISA), which was supported by other outfits, including some political parties.
In Siwan, five persons, including two assistant sub-inspectors of police, were injured in brick-batting at Chainpur.
In Jehanabad, protesters torched a bus and a truck parked near a police outpost. In adjoining Arwal, police fired in the air after protestors attacked a police station.
In Aurangabad, four policemen were injured after protesters pelted stones on Goh police station. In Chapra, they torched a police check post, forcing police to fire in air to disperse them.
Additional director general of police (law and order) Sanjay Singh said, “So far, no untoward incident has been reported from any part of the state during the bandh. Thirty 30 companies of Bihar Special Auxiliary Police (BSAP) and 10 companies of paramilitary have been deployed at sensitive locations and railway stations as a precautionary measure.”
The police have so far booked over 325 people for large-scale arson, which led to burning of 60 railway coaches, in the past three days.
Meanwhile, internet services have been suspended in 12 districts while prohibitory orders have been imposed in Siwan, Samastipur, Gopalganj and Katihar, said an officer at the police headquarters.
Trains cancelled
The East Central Railway (ECR) said over 351 passenger and mail/express trains had to be cancelled on Saturday.
Considering the large number of trains cancelled, the ECR announced to waive off the cancellation charges on the reserved tickets. “Scores of passengers were affected due to obstruction in train operations. Therefore, on humanitarian grounds, our staff provided water and food to passengers at stations”, said Birendra Kumar, chief public relations officer of ECR.
He said trains will operate between 8 pm (Saturday) and 4 am (Sunday) and again on the same timing on June 19. After a review of the situation on Sunday and Monday, a decision to restore normal train services will be taken.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics