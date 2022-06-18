Agnipath protests: Violence, arson continue in Bihar, some coaching centres under police lens

Widespread violence and arson continued in Bihar on Saturday, the fourth day of protests against Agnipath, the new short-term recruitment policy for entry into armed forces in ranks below that of officers, during which railway stations were vandalised and scores of vehicles were set ablaze across the state, police and officials said.

In rural Patna, protesters barged into Taregana railway station on Patna-Gaya rail section, pelted stones and set on fire over 12 vehicles, including a police jeep parked outside the station. They also vandalised station premises and set on fire booking and reservation counters.

The police had to use tear gas shells and fire in the air to control the mob.

Patna district magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh said a 1500-strong mob lay siege to the station and caused damage to rail property. He said the administration is also probing the role of coaching institutes. “WhatsApp messages hint at the role of 7-8 coaching centres in the arson. These messages were of provocative nature,” he said.

Some of the other railway stations that came under attack were Raghunathpur, Twininganj, Tehta and Gurari.

Meanwhile, shops and establishments remained shut in several parts of the state in view of the statewide shutdown call given by Left-back students’ body, All Indian Students’ Association (AISA), which was supported by other outfits, including some political parties.

In Siwan, five persons, including two assistant sub-inspectors of police, were injured in brick-batting at Chainpur.

In Jehanabad, protesters torched a bus and a truck parked near a police outpost. In adjoining Arwal, police fired in the air after protestors attacked a police station.

In Aurangabad, four policemen were injured after protesters pelted stones on Goh police station. In Chapra, they torched a police check post, forcing police to fire in air to disperse them.

Additional director general of police (law and order) Sanjay Singh said, “So far, no untoward incident has been reported from any part of the state during the bandh. Thirty 30 companies of Bihar Special Auxiliary Police (BSAP) and 10 companies of paramilitary have been deployed at sensitive locations and railway stations as a precautionary measure.”

The police have so far booked over 325 people for large-scale arson, which led to burning of 60 railway coaches, in the past three days.

Meanwhile, internet services have been suspended in 12 districts while prohibitory orders have been imposed in Siwan, Samastipur, Gopalganj and Katihar, said an officer at the police headquarters.

Trains cancelled

The East Central Railway (ECR) said over 351 passenger and mail/express trains had to be cancelled on Saturday.

Considering the large number of trains cancelled, the ECR announced to waive off the cancellation charges on the reserved tickets. “Scores of passengers were affected due to obstruction in train operations. Therefore, on humanitarian grounds, our staff provided water and food to passengers at stations”, said Birendra Kumar, chief public relations officer of ECR.

He said trains will operate between 8 pm (Saturday) and 4 am (Sunday) and again on the same timing on June 19. After a review of the situation on Sunday and Monday, a decision to restore normal train services will be taken.

