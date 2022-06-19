Agnipath scheme protests LIVE updates: Rajnath Singh to meet 3 services' chiefs today, reports ANI
- Agnipath scheme protests LIVE updates: The violence has spread to various parts of the country where protesters have taken to setting trains on fire and also resorted to stone-pelting.
Agnipath protests LIVE updates: Protests against the government's Agnipath scheme have been witnessed across the country, with armed forces aspirants demanding the roll-back of the short-term recruitment plan. The violence has spread to various parts of the country where protesters have taken to setting trains on fire and also resorted to stone-pelting. The states that have witnessed violent protests include Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Karnataka. In a bid to provide supportive measures to the Agniveers after their 4-year service ends in the Armed Forces, defence minister Rajnath Singh has also approved a proposal to reserve 10 per cent of the job vacancies in the Ministry of Defence for Agniveers meeting requisite eligibility criteria. The government had also increased the upper age limit for the recruitment of Agniveers from 21 years to 23 years for the recruitment cycle of 2022. Meanwhile, to control the law and order situation, the internet has been suspended in 12 districts of Bihar. Eight trains have been cancelled while six trains have been rescheduled in the East Central Railway zone.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jun 19, 2022 10:51 AM IST
Defence ministry official to address a presser amid Agninath protests
Department of Military Affairs additional secretary Lt General Anil Puri to address a press conference in South Block today on the issue of Agniveer recruitment scheme, reports ANI.
-
Jun 19, 2022 10:40 AM IST
Rajnath Singh meets three Services chiefs
-
Jun 19, 2022 10:38 AM IST
Rajnath Singh to hold another meeting today
ANI citing sources said the tri-service chiefs are expected to attend the meeting called by Rajnath Singh, and discuss the rollout of the scheme and ways to pacify agitators. This is the second such meeting called by Rajnath Singh in two days. Read more
-
Jun 19, 2022 10:10 AM IST
Rajnath Singh to meet 3 services chiefs, reports ANI
Defence minister Rajnath Singh to meet the three services chiefs today amid the ongoing row over the Agnipath scheme, ANI reports, citing government sources.
-
Jun 19, 2022 10:05 AM IST
Train services hit
Due to ongoing students' agitation, eight trains cancelled, six trains have been rescheduled in the zone: East Central Railway
-
Jun 19, 2022 09:54 AM IST
Supportive measures announced by govt for 'Agniveers'
As protests against the Agnipath scheme rage nationwide, the government and BJP-ruled states have stepped up efforts to placate protesters by announcing supportive measures for 'Agniveers' who are retired after four years of service. The home ministry said it would reserve 10% vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles for Agniveers. The defence ministry has announced a similar quota and other union ministries have made assurances of jobs. Several state governments - Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Karnataka - have also come out with supportive measures for Agniveers.
-
Jun 19, 2022 09:53 AM IST
'Agnipath is directionless', says Congress chief Sonia Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi on Saturday called the new military recruitment scheme 'directionless' and said her party 'will strongly stand' by the armed forces aspirants in demanding the rollback of 'Agnipath'. Her open letter follows sharp attacks by son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra this week, with both demanding the scheme be withdrawn and warning of consequences.
-
Jun 19, 2022 09:52 AM IST
Ludhiana station vandalised
Anti-'Agnipath protesters vandalised the railway station in Punjab's Ludhiana, news agency ANI said Sunday morning. Police said CCTV footage is available and that the process of identifying the attackers. "Police immediately took action. Around eight to ten persons have been rounded up. We have videos available and are identifying them," Joint Commissioner of Police RS Brar said.
-
Jun 19, 2022 09:51 AM IST
Air Force releases scheme details
The Indian Air Force has released the recruitment details; the process will begin June 24. A document released by the IAF lists eligibility, educational qualifications, medical standards, assessment, leave, remuneration, life insurance cover etc among many other factors. Read more
-
Jun 19, 2022 09:51 AM IST
Ex-Puducherry CM slams 'Agnipath'
Former Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy said the new recruitment scheme would not actually support the country's defence organisations. "There was no recruitment of defence personnel for several years… Sending 75% of people out after completing training is not good... they will not able to serve the Army. Protests are taking place across the country because of the unmindful policy that has been brought by the government. I demand this be withdrawn," he said.
-
Jun 19, 2022 09:50 AM IST
Himachal CM supports 'Agnipath', thanks PM Modi
Chief minister Jairam Thakur, who is expected to lead the ruling BJP in assembly elections later this year, said he welcomed the central governemnt's decisions on 'Agnipath'. "I feel the way the opposition is trying to take this issue in a different direction, is not appropriate," he said.
The chief minister called on youth to maintain peace and said the prime minister 'always thinks and does good about the youth'.
-
Jun 19, 2022 09:48 AM IST
Rajasthan cabinet passes anti-Agnipath resolution
The Congress-led Rajasthan government has passed a resolution demanding withdrawal of the 'Agnipath' scheme keeping in mind 'larger public interest and sentiments of youths'. "... many military experts are of the opinion that Agnipath scheme will neither secure future of youths nor the country's. Experts say there should be regular recruitment... with better training. Soldiers must get all benefits so their and their family's future can be secured," the government said.
India grants e-visas to Afghan Sikhs, Hindus on priority after Kabul attack
Amid Agnipath protests, Rajnath Singh meets services chiefs for 2nd straight day
Tesla can come to India but needs to follow govt policies: Minister
- Tesla has been seeking a reduction in the import duties to sell its electric vehicles in the country.
43-year-old man clears Maharashtra Class 10 board exams, but son fails
Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 nasal vaccine phase III trials completed
Agnipath scheme protests LIVE: Rajnath Singh to meet 3 services' chiefs
- Agnipath scheme protests LIVE updates: The violence has spread to various parts of the country where protesters have taken to setting trains on fire and also resorted to stone-pelting.
India's active cases breach 70,000-mark with 12,899 fresh infections
- After a gap of three months, the country has been witnessing an uptick in the number of daily Covid-19 cases. On Saturday, the number breached the 13,000-mark, first time after more than three months.
Indian Air Force releases details on Agnipath recruitment: Eligibility, benefits
Father’s Day: Odisha youngster builds public park in memory of departed father
Morning brief: More PSUs may give preference to Agniveers
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Rahul Gandhi turns 52, urges party workers to not celebrate amid Agnipath stir
At UN, India notes 'double standards' on religiophobia: should apply equally to…
- TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to UN, asserted that India does not need “selective outrage” from outsiders.