Agnipath scheme protests LIVE updates: Rajnath Singh to meet 3 services' chiefs today, reports ANI

  Agnipath scheme protests LIVE updates: The violence has spread to various parts of the country where protesters have taken to setting trains on fire and also resorted to stone-pelting.
Armed with sticks and faces covered, youths rushing towards to the entrance of Ludhiana railway station, where they later burnt a block hut and vandalised furniture, on Saturday during a protest against Agnipath scheme.
Armed with sticks and faces covered, youths rushing towards to the entrance of Ludhiana railway station, where they later burnt a block hut and vandalised furniture, on Saturday during a protest against Agnipath scheme. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)(HT_PRINT)
Updated on Jun 19, 2022 10:51 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Agnipath protests LIVE updates: Protests against the government's Agnipath scheme have been witnessed across the country, with armed forces aspirants demanding the roll-back of the short-term recruitment plan. The violence has spread to various parts of the country where protesters have taken to setting trains on fire and also resorted to stone-pelting. The states that have witnessed violent protests include Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Karnataka. In a bid to provide supportive measures to the Agniveers after their 4-year service ends in the Armed Forces, defence minister Rajnath Singh has also approved a proposal to reserve 10 per cent of the job vacancies in the Ministry of Defence for Agniveers meeting requisite eligibility criteria. The government had also increased the upper age limit for the recruitment of Agniveers from 21 years to 23 years for the recruitment cycle of 2022. Meanwhile, to control the law and order situation, the internet has been suspended in 12 districts of Bihar. Eight trains have been cancelled while six trains have been rescheduled in the East Central Railway zone.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 19, 2022 10:51 AM IST

    Defence ministry official to address a presser amid Agninath protests

    Department of Military Affairs additional secretary Lt General Anil Puri to address a press conference in South Block today on the issue of Agniveer recruitment scheme, reports ANI.

  • Jun 19, 2022 10:40 AM IST

    Rajnath Singh meets three Services chiefs 

  • Jun 19, 2022 10:38 AM IST

    Rajnath Singh to hold another meeting today 

    ANI citing sources said the tri-service chiefs are expected to attend the meeting called by Rajnath Singh, and discuss the rollout of the scheme and ways to pacify agitators. This is the second such meeting called by Rajnath Singh in two days. Read more

  • Jun 19, 2022 10:10 AM IST

    Rajnath Singh to meet 3 services chiefs, reports ANI

    Defence minister Rajnath Singh to meet the three services chiefs today amid the ongoing row over the Agnipath scheme, ANI reports, citing government sources.

  • Jun 19, 2022 10:05 AM IST

    Train services hit

    Due to ongoing students' agitation, eight trains cancelled, six trains have been rescheduled in the zone: East Central Railway

  • Jun 19, 2022 09:54 AM IST

    Supportive measures announced by govt for 'Agniveers'

    As protests against the Agnipath scheme rage nationwide, the government and BJP-ruled states have stepped up efforts to placate protesters by announcing supportive measures for 'Agniveers' who are retired after four years of service. The home ministry said it would reserve 10% vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles for Agniveers. The defence ministry has announced a similar quota and other union ministries have made assurances of jobs. Several state governments - Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Karnataka - have also come out with supportive measures for Agniveers.

  • Jun 19, 2022 09:53 AM IST

    'Agnipath is directionless', says Congress chief Sonia Gandhi

    Sonia Gandhi on Saturday called the new military recruitment scheme 'directionless' and said her party 'will strongly stand' by the armed forces aspirants in demanding the rollback of 'Agnipath'. Her open letter follows sharp attacks by son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra this week, with both demanding the scheme be withdrawn and warning of consequences.

  • Jun 19, 2022 09:52 AM IST

    Ludhiana station vandalised

    Anti-'Agnipath protesters vandalised the railway station in Punjab's Ludhiana, news agency ANI said Sunday morning. Police said CCTV footage is available and that the process of identifying the attackers. "Police immediately took action. Around eight to ten persons have been rounded up. We have videos available and are identifying them," Joint Commissioner of Police RS Brar said.

  • Jun 19, 2022 09:51 AM IST

    Air Force releases scheme details

    The Indian Air Force has released the recruitment details; the process will begin June 24. A document released by the IAF lists eligibility, educational qualifications, medical standards, assessment, leave, remuneration, life insurance cover etc among many other factors. Read more

  • Jun 19, 2022 09:51 AM IST

    Ex-Puducherry CM slams 'Agnipath'

    Former Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy said the new recruitment scheme would not actually support the country's defence organisations. "There was no recruitment of defence personnel for several years… Sending 75% of people out after completing training is not good... they will not able to serve the Army. Protests are taking place across the country because of the unmindful policy that has been brought by the government. I demand this be withdrawn," he said.

  • Jun 19, 2022 09:50 AM IST

    Himachal CM supports 'Agnipath', thanks PM Modi

    Chief minister Jairam Thakur, who is expected to lead the ruling BJP in assembly elections later this year, said he welcomed the central governemnt's decisions on 'Agnipath'. "I feel the way the opposition is trying to take this issue in a different direction, is not appropriate," he said.

    The chief minister called on youth to maintain peace and said the prime minister 'always thinks and does good about the youth'.

  • Jun 19, 2022 09:48 AM IST

     Rajasthan cabinet passes anti-Agnipath resolution

    The Congress-led Rajasthan government has passed a resolution demanding withdrawal of the 'Agnipath' scheme keeping in mind 'larger public interest and sentiments of youths'. "... many military experts are of the opinion that Agnipath scheme will neither secure future of youths nor the country's. Experts say there should be regular recruitment... with better training. Soldiers must get all benefits so their and their family's future can be secured," the government said.

