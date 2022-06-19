Indian Air Force releases details on Agnipath recruitment: Eligibility, benefits

The Indian Air Force on Sunday released the details of the Agnipath recruitment system the process of which will begin on June 24 – amid the ongoing protest against the scheme which will recruit youngsters into the military for a period of four years. The defence ministry has already announced a 10% reservation for Agniveers while they will have the same quota in CAPF and the Assam Rifles under the Union home ministry. The announcements have been made to assuage the protesters. Also Read: Centre, states promise jobs amid Agnipath stir

The IAF document lists the eligibility, educational qualification, medical standards, assessment, leave, remuneration, life insurance cover etc among many other factors.

The Indian Air Force releases details on 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme



Since the recruitment process is also open to those below 18 years, the enrolment form will need to be signed by the parents of the minors, the IAF document said. or others, the document needs to be signed by the Agniveers formally accepting all terms and conditions of the scheme.

"Post the period of four years, each Agniveer will go back to the society, based on organisational requirements and policies promulgated by the IAF," the document said explaining the benefits the government will provide the 75% who will not be retained.

"Agniveers will not have the right to be selected for further enrolment into the Armed Forces. Selection will be the exclusive jurisdiction of the government," the document said.

The IAF said apart from the age limit (17.5 years to 23 years this year and 17.5 years to 21 years from the next), the educational qualifications, physical, and medical standards required will be detailed later.

Here are key things to know about IAF Agniveers

1. IAF Agniveers will wear a distinctive insignia on their uniform during the period of engagement.

2. Agniveers will be entitled to honours and awards.

3. The IAF will maintain a centralised high-quality online database of Agniveers. Skills attained by teh Agniveers will be recorded and assessed.

4. IAF Agniveers will get 30 leaves per year and other sick leaves based on medical advice.

5. Agniveers will not be released at their own request before the completion of four years, except in exceptional cases, with the approval of the competent authority.

6. Individuals enrolled under this scheme will be paid an Agniveer package of ₹30,000 per month with a fixed yearly increment. Apart from this, risk and hardship, dress and travel allowance will be paid.

7. A dedicated Agniveer Corpus Fund will be created which will not lapse. Each Agniveer will contribute 30% of this income to this fund. The government will provide an interest rate equivalent to the Public Provident Fund.

