Bhojpuri actress death case: Police arrests Singer Samar Singh from Ghaziabad

About a fortnight after Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was found dead in a hotel room in Sarnath near Varanasi on March 26, Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh was arrested from Ghaziabad early on Friday in connection with the case, police said. Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh was arrested from Ghaziabad early on Friday in connection with the death case (ANI Photo)

A team of the Varanasi police commissionerate with the help of Ghaziabad police arrested Samar Singh, said Nipun Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Ghaziabad City. “The accused is being produced in Ghaziabad court for transit remand, after which he will be taken to Varanasi,” added Agarwal.

According to the police, the accused was arrested from a flat in Charmes Castle Society in the Raj Nagar extension area of Ghaziabad on Thursday night.

“Varanasi police arrived here seeking assistance in Akanksha Dubey’s case on Thursday. The accused was caught from a society near Morta village in Nandgram police station limits in Ghaziabad,” DCP said.

On March 28, police registered a case under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Samar Singh and his brother Sanjai Singh for allegedly threatening the 26-year-old actress. A first information report (FIR) was lodged on the basis of a complaint by the actress’s kin.

In her complaint, Akanksha’s mother Madhu Dubey alleged that Samar Singh tortured her daughter whenever she worked with any other actor. Madhu also met Varanasi police commissioner Ashok Mutha Jain and demanded that Samar and his brother be arrested soon.

Akanksha had worked in two Bhojpuri films and several music albums. The actress was found hanging in a hotel room in Sarnath near Varanasi, where she had gone to film a movie.

Police said that while they have arrested Samar, his brother Sanjai, who is also an accused in the case, is on the run.