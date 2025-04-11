Menu Explore
Bihar: Branded a witch, elderly tribal woman killed in Rohtas, main accused arrested

ByPrasun K Mishra
Apr 11, 2025 02:24 PM IST

A case had been registered under relevant provisions of Bharatiya Nyana Sanhita and Witchcraft Act based on the statement of the woman’s family.

An elderly tribal woman was beaten to death on suspicions of practicing witchcraft in a remote hilly village under Nauhatta police station area of Rohtas district on Thursday evening.

Representational image
Representational image

Raju Oraon, son of deceased Kismatiya Devi (60), alleged that the eight-year-old son of his neighbour Upendra Oraon died suddenly due to some illness on Thursday. His grandfather Vishnudev Oraon and family members had then branded Kismatiya Devi a witch and accused her of killing the boy.

They reached her house with the boy’s body and attacked her with sharp weapons till the woman died on the spot.

The village, which is 50 km away from the Nauhatta police station and 70km south of Sasaram, is situated in Maoist affected forests, the police said.

As the police could not move in the Maoist infested forests in the night, a police team led by SHO Chandra Shekhar Sharma brought the bodies of the woman and the boy in the morning.

Superintendent of police Raushan Kumar said a case had been registered under relevant provisions of Bharatiya Nyana Sanhita and Witchcraft Act based on the statement of the woman’s family.

Prime accused Vishnudev Oraon had been arrested, and the bodies have been sent for autopsy.

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Patna / Bihar: Branded a witch, elderly tribal woman killed in Rohtas, main accused arrested
