Bihar Bypolls Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8am

With Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad back to election campaigns after nearly four years, the single largest party in the Bihar legislative assembly is sniffing an opportunity to further dent Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) in the bypolls held on October 30. The assembly seats of Tarapur constituency in Munger and Kusheshwar Asthan in Darbhanga fell vacant after the deaths of MLAs Mewalal Choudhary and Shashi Bhushan Hazari, both from the JD(U), which was already reduced to 45 seats in the last assembly election.

The bypoll recorded 49.59% voter turnout, with Tarapur witnessing 49% polling and Kushshwar Sthan witnessing 50% turnout.

Also Read | Counting of votes for bypolls today in 3 Lok Sabha, 29 assembly seats

In Tarapur, RJD has fielded Arun Kumar Sah against JD(U)'s Rajiv Singh. Congress has also fielded its own candidate, Rajesh Kumar Mishra, from the seat. In Kusheshwar Asthan, Shashi Bhushan Hazari's son Aman Bhushan Hajari is contesting against RJD's Ganesh Bharti and Congress' Atirek Kumar.

Follow bypolls Live vote counting updates here

While RJD used its biggest crown-puller, Lalu Prasad, to snatch the seats from JD(U), the ruling alliance held an intense campaign to retain the seat. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Tarkishore Prasad and other state ministers held public meetings in Tarapur in a bid to prevent RJD, the principal Opposition party, from further reducing the party’s strength in Bihar Assembly.