Bihar court lets off rape accused after he marries victim
A special Pocso court in Bihar’s Sasaram on Wednesday acquitted a man accused of raping a minor girl in 2019 after he married the victim, as directed earlier by the court, and also ordered the state government to pay ₹1.25 lakh in compensation to the new bride.
Special public prosecutor in the case, Shahina Qumar, said that though the judgment, passed by Posco (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court judge Ashutosh Kumar, was not appropriate in law, it could be welcomed in the interest of justice and humanity.
The case dates back to November 28, 2019, when the girl’s mother, Manju Devi, filed a case in the court that one Azad Khan had kidnapped her 16-year-old daughter with the intention of marrying her and taken her to Rajasthan. The court ordered Sasaram Town police station to register a case.
Accordingly, a case of abduction and rape and for offences under POCSO Act was registered against Azad Khan, his mother Hasina Begum and friend Tunu Sai. The charge sheet, however, only named Azad Khan.
Locally, the case had assumed communal overtones.
Khan and the girl were brought by police to Sasaram on September 24 last year. The girl, by then pregnant, told police she loved Azad Khan and had been living a happy life with him. She also expressed her wish to go to her matrimonial house, but police sent Azad to jail and handed over the girl to her parents.
Meanwhile, the girl’s parents threw her out after a few months. She contacted Azad in jail and went to live at his home where she delivered their girl child.
After the court was apprised of details, it called Azad and the girl, now a major, and counselled them to register their marriage under the Special Marriage Act, to which they agreed. Bail was granted to Azad on March 16 and he married the girl on April 4. Mothers of the groom and the bride signed as witness in the marriage, special public prosecutor Shahina Qumar said.
On Wednesday, the court acquitted Azad. “The purpose of the POCSO Act is to protect the best interests of the child under Article 15 B of the Constitution and to protect his or her right to privacy and confidentiality. Therefore, unless the accused has a criminal mindset, if the juveniles interact in the present environment and give a socially recognized character to their relationship, a rigorous analysis of the Act would discourage its very purpose”.
The court has also ordered the district child protection unit to submit half-yearly status report of the girl to the court for two years.
-
Peacocks perish from Bihar village named after them
Population of peacocks in More Gaon, a village in Bihar's East Champaran district which was originally known as Madhopur Gobind but was renamed a few decades ago after the name of the national bird, is down from around 200 two decades ago to hardly a dozen now, according to locals. While some died of old age, a majority died because of the rampant use of pesticides in vegetable farms in the village, residents say.
-
Bihar plans catch up courses in schools as learning deficit stares
State project director of the Bihar Education Project Council Srikant Shastri has written to all district education officers (SEOs) and district programme officers (DPOs) to ensure that the 2022-23 academic session starts with catch up courses in all the schools and issue necessary instructions to all the headmasters of schools in this regard.
-
Hotels, lawns on DP road razed in Pune civic body drive
The Pune Municipal Corporation on Wednesday conducted an anti-encroachment drive and demolished illegal hotels and lawns operational on DP road, which is between Rajaram bridge and Mhatre bridge. Now that the PMC is run by municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, there is no political backing to those who have illegal constructions. Hence, the civic body is continuing the anti-encroachment drives sans the political pressure. The PMC also barricaded the area, so as to complete the drive.
-
Mamata woos industry leaders at investment meet. Then a quick swipe at Centre
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee wooed investors at a big-ticket business summit in state capital Kolkata on Wednesday, telling them that the state, which lost 75 lakh man-days due to industrial action when the previous Left Front government was in power, has not lost a single day after she came to power. The chief minister also outlined eight pillars of development that include a focus on infrastructure, education, social security, skill development and ease-of-doing-business.
-
Sassoon, BJMC reported zero Covid positive cases in its samples since March 10
As Delhi, Haryana and NCR continue to report a spike in Covid-19 cases, Pune's BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital has been reporting zero new cases among all the Covid-19 tests done since March 10. The hospital has not reported a single positive case in any of its samples since Mach 10. However, to continue with genome sequencing BJ Medical College is procuring samples from private labs.
