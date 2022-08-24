Bihar floor test LIVE: CBI raids RJD leaders as Nitish Kumar faces a trust vote

Bihar floor test LIVE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar faces a trust vote on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha today.

The Janata Dal United (JDU) leader had stepped down as Bihar CM after exiting from the BJP-led NDA alliance and joined hands with the RJD .

He was sworn in as the chief minister for a record eighth time after the JDU teamed up with the RJD and Congress to form the government.