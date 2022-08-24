'Chair is panch parmeshwar...', says Bihar speaker, quits before Nitish's test
This morning, there were strident protests outside the Assembly building in Patna, with MLAs from both camps protesting against the other.
Shortly before Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his new ally - Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal - are to face a floor test, speaker and Bharatiya Janata Party leader VK Sinha, who had been served a no-confidence motion, resigned from his position. Sinha called the motion against him 'unclear' and claimed 'eight of nine letters were not as per rule' but stood down anyway. "The Chair is 'panch parmeshwar'. What message do you want to give by casting suspicions on the Chair? People will make a decision..." Sinha said as he quit.
He is expected to be replaced by Narendra Narayan Yadav of the ruling Janata Dal (United), who will lead the floor test of the new government.
In the uproar following the resignation, the Assembly was adjourned to 2 pm.
Yesterday Sinha was adamant that he would not resign.
"The notice received in the assembly secretariat seems to have ignored rules, provisions and parliamentary decorum. Being in the chair, it is my natural responsibility to reject such a notice," he said.
READ | Bihar speaker, Grand Alliance lock horns ahead of special session
This morning, though, he told the Assembly, "It had become incumbent upon me to respond to the motion. Some of the members moving the motion alleged that I had been undemocratic and dictatorial. This I cannot accept."
Before Sinha's speech there were strident protests outside the Assembly building in Patna, with MLAs from both camps protesting against the other.
Opposition lawmakers claimed a 'conspiracy to scare us through raids'.
That was after the Central Bureau of Investigation this morning raided the homes of three members of Nitish's new-found (again) ally, the RJD.
READ | CBI raids houses of 3 RJD leaders on day of assembly floor test
The raids are believed to be in connection with an alleged land-for-job scam, and also took place at locations in the neighbouring state of Jharkhand.
The raids also came days after Nitish Kumar broke ties with the BJP - with whose backing he had returned as chief minister in the 2020 assembly election.
READ | How a courtesy call from Nitish to Sonia Gandhi changed things
Exactly two weeks ago, after he was sworn in as chief minister at the head of the mahagathbandhan government, Nitish issued a warning to prime minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, saying, "Those who came to power in 2014, will they be victorious in 2024? I would like all (opposition) to be united for 2024…"
With input from ANI, PTI
-
Bihar: CBI raids houses of 3 RJD leaders on day of assembly floor test
The central bureau of investigation on Wednesday raided the houses of three Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders including two MPs and one MLA at Madhubani, Katihar and Patna. The development comes on the day of the floor test in Bihar assembly where the Nitish Kumar-led state government have to prove their majority. Kumar had broken the ties with the BJP a few days back and returned to the Grand Alliance with RJD.
-
17 cows rescued from West Bengal district; were being smuggled, claim police
At least 17 cows were rescued from West Bengal's Purulia district while the animals were allegedly smuggled in a milk delivery van on Tuesday, police said. Five cows were reportedly killed when the van fell into a roadside ditch. The shutter at the back of the van accidentally opened and villagers found at least 22 cows inside. They informed police and the van was carrying the number plate of Uttar Pradesh.
-
IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert for Dakshina Kannada and other coastal districts
After a brief break last week, it seems like rain is making a comeback in the coastal districts of Karnataka, after the India Meteorological Department issued a 'yellow' alert for many regions on Tuesday. Dakshina Kannada district received the highest rainfall on Tuesday, with Narikombu and Navooru in the Bantwal Taluk receiving 201 and 173.5 mm rainfall, respectively, while, Thekkaru in Belthangadi Taluk received 168.5 mm precipitation.
-
Indore: Eco-friendly idols by prisoners of Central Jail for Ganesh Chaturthi
With the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, prisoners in Indore Central Jail are making eco-friendly Ganesh idols. In their bid to save and preserve the environment, the prisoners of Indore Central Jail, have adopted a unique way of making idols. "For this, the prisoners were also given training in skill development," Central Jail Superintendent Dr Alka Sonkar stated.
-
Karnataka joins hands with Hitachi to boost economy, create more jobs in state
The cooperation between the Karnataka government and Hitachi company will boost industrialisation, R&D and development of technology. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was speaking after inaugurating 'Power Quality Factory' organised by Hitachi Energy India at Tammashettyhalli in Doddaballapur on Tuesday. Bommai said that Karnataka is in forefront of renewable energy but there are challenges in the storage of energy. The challenges will pave way for innovation, he added. There are industrialists to give stress on technology."
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics