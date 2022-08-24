Bihar: CBI raids houses of 3 RJD leaders on day of assembly floor test
The development comes on the day of the floor test in Bihar assembly where the Nitish Kumar-led state government have to prove their majority
The central bureau of investigation (CBI) on Wednesday raided the houses of three Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders including two MPs and one MLA at Madhubani, Katihar and Patna.
The development comes on the day of the floor test in Bihar assembly where the Nitish Kumar-led state government have to prove their majority.
Kumar had broken the ties with the BJP a few days back and returned to the Grand Alliance with RJD.
The raids are reportedly being conducted in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam. The raids are underway in five separate places in Bihar and Jharkhand.
Also Read: Bihar speaker, Grand Alliance lock horns ahead of special session
The raids took place at the house-cum-office of MLC Sunil Singh, chairman of Biscomaun in Patna, while the houses of MPs Ahmed Ashafaque Karim at Katihar and Faiyaz Ahmed at Madhubani were raided.
Singh hit out at the central government over the raids.
“The raid is conducted by the CBI on the instruction of central government to tarnish my image,” he said.
Supporters of the MLC gathered near his house and staged a dharna to protest against the raids.
The raids started at around 8am when separate teams of CBI along with local police entered the houses of the lawmakers.
Not only Bihar, CBI recently conducted raids at multiple locations in Ranchi too in connection with illegal mining and extortion cases.
The raids were conducted following the interrogation of Pankaj Mishra, who is a representative of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.
Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Mishra on July 19 from Ranchi.
However, there was no clarity on whether the raids that took place were in relation to the land-for-job scam or illegal mining.
-
17 cows rescued from West Bengal district; were being smuggled, claim police
At least 17 cows were rescued from West Bengal's Purulia district while the animals were allegedly smuggled in a milk delivery van on Tuesday, police said. Five cows were reportedly killed when the van fell into a roadside ditch. The shutter at the back of the van accidentally opened and villagers found at least 22 cows inside. They informed police and the van was carrying the number plate of Uttar Pradesh.
-
IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert for Dakshina Kannada and other coastal districts
After a brief break last week, it seems like rain is making a comeback in the coastal districts of Karnataka, after the India Meteorological Department issued a 'yellow' alert for many regions on Tuesday. Dakshina Kannada district received the highest rainfall on Tuesday, with Narikombu and Navooru in the Bantwal Taluk receiving 201 and 173.5 mm rainfall, respectively, while, Thekkaru in Belthangadi Taluk received 168.5 mm precipitation.
-
Indore: Eco-friendly idols by prisoners of Central Jail for Ganesh Chaturthi
With the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, prisoners in Indore Central Jail are making eco-friendly Ganesh idols. In their bid to save and preserve the environment, the prisoners of Indore Central Jail, have adopted a unique way of making idols. "For this, the prisoners were also given training in skill development," Central Jail Superintendent Dr Alka Sonkar stated.
-
Karnataka joins hands with Hitachi to boost economy, create more jobs in state
The cooperation between the Karnataka government and Hitachi company will boost industrialisation, R&D and development of technology. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was speaking after inaugurating 'Power Quality Factory' organised by Hitachi Energy India at Tammashettyhalli in Doddaballapur on Tuesday. Bommai said that Karnataka is in forefront of renewable energy but there are challenges in the storage of energy. The challenges will pave way for innovation, he added. There are industrialists to give stress on technology."
-
CM Bommai says govt will not file appeal questioning abolition of the ACB
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday ruled out filing an appeal questioning the abolition of the Anti Corruption Bureau by the Karnataka High Court. When his attention was drawn to an individual who had filed a petition in the Supreme Court questioning the high court verdict to abolish the ACB and restore the powers of the Lokayukta police wing, the Chief Minister said there is no connection between that individual and the government.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics