Bihar Governor reinstates Patna University VC sent on leave by predecessor

In a major decision, Bihar Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain on Saturday reinstated with immediate effect the Vice Chancellor of Patna University, Ajay Kumar Singh, who was sent on compulsory leave by former Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on October 16 on the charge that “he was not acting in accordance with the statutory provisions and directions issued by the Chancellor’s secretariat and the education department”. Prof Ajay Kumar Singh (HT Photo)

“The Chancellor has been pleased to condone the acts of omission by Prof Singh and restore his position of VC, Patna University, with immediate effect with the warning that such acts should not be repeated by him in future,” said the notification issued by Rober L. Chongthu, principal secretary to the Governor on Saturday.

Singh had been served second show-cause on February 3, pursuant to the enquiry report submitted by the one-man enquiry committee of retired Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court, Justice Ravi Ranjan, and he submitted a detailed reply.

“Singh expressed his regrets with categorical submission that his intention was never to disobey the binding directions of the Chancellor or lower the dignity and majesty of the Office of the Chancellor,” says the notification.

Since October 16, Prof Namita Singh, had been officiating as VC at PU, while the inquiry was underway against Ajay Kumar Singh. The enquiry committee submitted its report on December 16, concluding that “the acts of Ajay Kumar Singh were unbecoming of an incumbent of the Office of the VC and that it he was acting in an autocratic manner prejudicial to the interests of the Patna University”.

Challenging the decision to send him on compulsory leave over the issue of renewal of guest lecturers , Ajay Kumar Singh had also moved the Patna High Court for quashing the Lok Bhawan order, but the court refused to interfere with the inquiry. An appeal was also filed.

The VC is likely to join on Saturday itself. “I am in touch with the office. I will try to join today itself. Let bygone, be bygone. There is no point fighting cases anymore. I will utilise my remaining tenure to give my best to the institution,” Singh said.