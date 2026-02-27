Bihar House passes Madarasas Edu Board Amendment Bill

The Bihar assembly on Thursday passed the Bihar State Madarsas Education Board (Amendment) Bill which allows a Board to hear complaints of dismissal in Madarsas and issue binding orders. Furthermore, the number of members of the Madrasa Management Committee under the Bihar State Madrasa Education Board will now be 17. The Bihar State Madrasa Education Board (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Assembly. The bill provides for the Madrasa’s management committee to consist of the head cleric, nine disciple representatives, one teacher representative, two parent representatives, and one member nominated by the Board, along with three other members co-opted by these 14 members. (HT Photo)

Introduced by education minister Sunil Kumar, the bill provides for the Madrasa’s management committee to consist of the head cleric, nine disciple representatives, one teacher representative, two parent representatives, and one member nominated by the Board, along with three other members co-opted by these 14 members. These three members will be selected from individuals with an interest in Madrasa education and Islamic studies.

The minister stated that the services of approved teachers and non-teaching staff in recognised Madrasas will be under the supervision of the respective Madrasa’s Managing Committee. Appeals against any order by the Managing Committee for the removal or dismissal of any teaching or non-teaching staff member may be filed before the Board within three months of the date of the order. The Board will pass its order after a comprehensive hearing, and this order will be binding on the respective Madrasas.

Direct Appointment to 85% of Assistant Branch Officer Posts: Under the Bihar Secretariat Service, 85% of Assistant Branch Officer grade posts will now be filled through direct recruitment. Furthermore, the probation period will now be only one year. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary announced this while introducing the Bihar Secretariat Service (Amendment) Bill. According to him, the remaining 15% of posts will be filled by promotion of upper division clerks from the Bihar Secretariat Clerical Service. Such promotions will be granted based on seniority and the recommendation of a departmental promotion committee constituted for this purpose.

The Minister stated that newly appointed Assistant Branch Officers in the Assistant Branch Officer grade, either through direct recruitment or from among athletes, will be on probation for one year from the date of joining. If their service is not satisfactory during this period, it can be extended for another year. If their service remains unsatisfactory even during the extended period, their service will be terminated.

The Bihar Advocate Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill: The amount in the Advocate Welfare Fund has been increased from ₹25 to ₹50 . Thus, the Advocate Welfare Fund will now receive a deposit of ₹50 instead of ₹25.

Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar stated that the current Advocate Welfare Fund stamp amount for the welfare of the state’s advocates is ₹25. It is being increased to ₹50. This will make more funds available for the welfare of the state’s advocates. The Finance Department has already approved this proposal.

Bihar Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026 propose a to amend provisions in the Societies Registration Act, 1860, Bihar Municipal Act, 2007, Bihar Urban Planning and Development Act, 2012, The Bihar Forest Produce (Regulation of Trade) Act, 1983, Bihar Wood-Based Industries (Establishment and Regulation) Act, 2025, The Bihar Agriculture Land (Conversion for Non-Agriculture Purposes) Act, 2010, The Bihar Land Reforms (Fixation of Ceiling Area and Acquisition of Surplus Land) Act, 1961 and the Bihar Ground Water (Regulation and Control of Development and Management) Act, 2006.