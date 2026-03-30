Bihar: Show competence, confident leadership: Guv to VCs

Bihar Governor Lt. Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain on Monday told the vice chancellors of the state universities that they should take decisions independently without any pressure and exhibit competence, strength and confident leadership through their actions. Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, along with Bihar education minister Sunil Kumar, holds meeting with vice chancellors of universities of Bihar at Bihar Lok Bhawan in Patna on Monday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

His observations came during the first review meeting with the vice chancellors of the state universities since he took over the charge of Governor. Education Minister Sunil Kumar, higher education department secretary Rajiv Raushan and director NK Agrawal, Bihar State University Service Commission chairman Girish Choudhary were also present at the meeting.

Describing the role of the VCs as very important, he said that they are in a position to better solve the problems of the universities based on their experience and grassroots understanding.

“Mutual trust is the basis of success of any institution. The VCs should create a positive work environment by trusting their colleagues and providing a level-playing field,” he added.

His observations came during the first review meeting with the vice chancellors of the state universities since he took over the charge of Governor. Education minister Sunil Kumar, higher education department secretary Rajiv Raushan and director NK Agrawal were also present at the meeting.

The Governor described the punctuality of the examination system as very important and directed that the conduct of examinations, publication of results and distribution of certificates should be ensured within the prescribed time limit. “The delays in these processes adversely affect the future of students, so special caution and accountability are necessary in this direction,” he added.

Through his power-point presentation, Raushan threw light on the current state of higher education in the state, major issues related to universities and future plans.

The education minister highlighted the work being done for the betterment of higher education in the state. “Bihar ranks fourth in the country in terms of expenditure on higher education,” he added.