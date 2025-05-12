BSF martyr laid to rest with state honours in Bihar hometown

The mortal remains of Mohammad Imtiyaz, the sub-inspector of Border Security Forces (BSF) from Saran, who lost his life in the cross-border shelling by Pakistan at the RS Pura sector of International Boundary, was flown to Patna on Monday and was sent to Saran after paying respect at the airport. Son Imran Raza pays his respects to BSF's Sub Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz , who lost his life in the line of duty in district Jammu, at Jaiprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna, Bihar, on Monday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

Saran plunged into mourning as the martyr’s coffined body arrived for the last rites. The parents’ and family members of the slain officer and villagers were present at the airport and a big gathering waited at his native place.

He was buried in the village cemetery as per Muslim rituals and police honours. His younger brothers, Mohammad Mustafa, also a BSF sub-inspector, and Mohammad Aslam had made arrangements for his funeral. Both Imtiaz and Aslam were with the BSF at served at Bangladesh and Meghalaya borders.

Emotions ran high, as the villagers recounted his tales at the ‘Seema Prahari Niwas’, the house Imtiaz and Aslam jointly built in the village Narayanpur, and his family expressed pride even in the hours of grief that his son laid down his life fighting for India.

His son Imran said, “I am proud of my father. I salute all those who have sacrificed their lives for the country.”

Imtiaz, a resident of Garkha police station area in Chapra, succumbed to injuries sustained from a bullet wound in his leg during heavy cross-border shelling in the RS Pura sector.

According to Aslam, his slain brother had last spoken to his wife, Shaheen Azima, just hours before the attack, expressing concern over escalating tensions in Kashmir. His nephew, Amjad, said that Imtiaz had always dreamt of serving in the armed forces and had inspired his brother to join the BSF.

The villagers remembered him not only as a soldier but as a mentor to local youth, often encouraging them to join the armed services. “He used to say that after retirement, he would return to the village, do farming and start a business,” said his maternal uncle, Shamsuddin.

“We are proud that our Bihar’s son, our brave armed forces, took revenge for the families of Pahalgam attack. We are proud of the sacrifice of such brave officers...whole country, central govt and PM Narendra Modi are with his family,” said minister Shrawan Kumar. Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal paid said, “We lost a brave jawan of this country. Our country will never forget his sacrifice. The whole country stands by his family. We pay tribute to him.”

Former Bihar Dy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that, “We are all proud of him. He sacrificed his life for the people of India. Brave armed forces are guarding us, and that’s why we are able to sleep peacefully.”

Mohammed Imtiyaz was killed and seven others were injured in Pakistani firing along the International Border in Jammu on May 10.