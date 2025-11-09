Campaigning ends for final phase of Bihar assembly polls; voting on Tuesday

PATNA: Curtains came down on campaigning for the second and final phase of the Bihar assembly elections on Sunday evening, bringing to a close a nearly month-long fierce political battle that saw high-decibel rallies, crossfire of accusations, and competing promises from all major parties vying for power in the state. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar during a public rally for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 at Rohtash, Bihar on Sunday. (Hindustan Times)

The second and final phase of polling will be held on Tuesday across 122 constituencies in 20 districts, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 14. The first phase, held on November 6 over 121 seats in 18 districts, recorded a record turnout of 65.08%, marking one of the highest in the state’s electoral history.

Finishing touches were given to the blitzkrieg on the closing day Sunday by senior leaders from all major parties, including Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, chief minister Nitish Kumar and Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav, as rallies and roadshows spanned the breadth of the state.

For the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Union ministers Amit Shah addressed public meetings at Sasaram and Arwal, Rajnath Singh at Aurangabad and Kaimur, while Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath campaigned at Sikti in Araria district, highlighting the NDA’s development record, improved connectivity, and welfare initiatives. “Bihar now has all the facilities needed for development,” he said, stressing the NDA’s commitment to “heritage, progress, and the welfare of the poor.”

Chief minister Nitish Kumar, addressing voters in Kaimur, underscored his government’s welfare measures, including 125 units of free electricity, asserting that the NDA would “accelerate development” if re-elected.

On the opposition front, Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav promised jobs and social justice. Speaking in Kaimur, he reiterated his pledge of one government job per household, claiming to have provided five lakh government jobs during his earlier 17-month stint in office.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held rallies in Kishanganj and Purnea, while Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor conducted a roadshow in Kalyanpur (East Champaran), positioning his new outfit as a clean, development-oriented alternative.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed massive election rallies in Sitamarhi and Bettiah, calling upon voters to back the NDA’s vision of “vikas and suraksha (development and security).”

From the opposition camp, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed two rallies in Katihar on Saturday, while Tejashwi Yadav held 18 public meetings across Jamui, Nawada, Gaya, and Jehanabad.

The scale of the campaign underscored the stakes of this election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a total of 14 rallies and held one roadshow, while Union home minister Amit Shah led 34 rallies. Defence minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda each held 13 rallies, with Nadda also conducting one roadshow. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressed 12 rallies and held one roadshow.

On the Opposition side, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed 20 rallies, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held 18 rallies.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar conducted 84 rallies — 73 by air and 11 by road — while RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav topped the chart with 189 rallies, including 165 by air and 24 by road.

Chief ministers of 10 BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Goa, Delhi, and Assam, also campaigned for NDA candidates.

The NDA campaign emphasised fast-tracking infrastructure and welfare projects — from ending infiltration and Naxalism, to constructing a Sita temple in Sitamarhi and connecting it to Ayodhya by Vande Bharat train. Leaders promised to raise the Kisan Samman Nidhi from ₹6,000 to ₹9,000 annually and provide 50 lakh new homes over the next five years.

Addressing a rally in Sasaram on Sunday, Amit Shah contrasted the NDA’s governance with past “security lapses,” touting surgical strikes and Operation Sindoor as examples of decisive leadership. He also promised a defence corridor and ordnance factory in Bihar if the NDA retained power.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), positioned itself as the voice of the marginalised, focusing on employment, agrarian distress, and social justice. Tejashwi Yadav framed the contest as “a battle for Bihar’s soul,” pledging job creation and relief for farmers.

Adding a new dimension was Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, aiming to challenge traditional vote banks through its message of good governance and political reform, especially targeting young and first-time voters.

The second phase will decide the fate of 1,302 candidates, including nine ministers and 15 former ministers. Among the key contestants:

Science and technology minister Sumit Kumar Singh of the JD(U) is contesting from Chakai (Jamui), while Commonwealth Games gold medallist Shreyasi Singh of the BJP is in the fray from Jamui. Leshi Singh, JD(U)’s food and consumer protection minister, is contesting from Dhamdaha (Purnia), and Jayant Raj Kushwaha, the rural works minister, from Amarpur (Banka). Renu Devi, BJP’s minister for animal and fisheries resources, is contesting from Bettiah, while Neeraj Kumar Singh, the party’s environment and forest minister, is in the fray from Chhatapur (Supaul). JD(U)’s transport minister Sheela Mandal is contesting from Phulparas (Madhubani).

Among notable contestants from other parties, Ritesh Pandey of Jan Suraaj, a Bhojpuri actor-singer, is contesting from Kargahar (Rohtas), while Dhirendra Agrawal of the same party is in the fray from Gaya Town, taking on BJP veteran Prem Kumar.

Snehlata Kushwaha of Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), wife of former central minister Upendra Kushwaha, is contesting from Sasaram, and Deepa Kumari of Hindustani Awam Morcha [Secular] (HAM-S), daughter-in-law of Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, is in the fray from Imamganj.

The NDA is contesting on 122 seats (BJP 52, JD-U 45, LJP-RV 15, HAM-S 6, RLM 4), while the Mahagathbandhan fielded RJD 70, Congress 37, VIP 8, CPI(ML) 5, CPI 4, CPM 2.