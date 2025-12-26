Cold wave intensifies in Bihar, dense fog blankets state

A biting cold wave continued to sweep across Bihar on Friday, with temperatures plunging to single digits in several districts and thick fog reducing visibility to near zero in many areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an orange alert for dense to very dense fog in multiple districts, coupled with cold day conditions that have disrupted daily life and transportation. A train crossing in low visibility due to dense fog at Pataliputra Railway Station in Patna, Friday (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

Residents woke up to another foggy morning, with visibility dropping as low as 100 meters in places like Patna, Gaya and Valmiki Nagar. The chill was particularly severe in southern and northern parts of the state, where minimum temperatures hovered between 7.4°C and 9°C.

Aurangabad and Sabour in Bhagalpur recorded the lowest at 7.4°C, while Gaya registered 7.6°C. Other cold spots included Bhagalpur and Sheikhpura at 8.9°C each, Valmiki Nagar in West Champaran and Dehri at 9°C, Jehanabad at 9.3°C and Saharsa at 9.5°C, according to IMD data.

The orange alert covers districts such as East and West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Patna, Bhojpur, Buxar, Kaimur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Arwal and Jehanabad. Officials have urged caution, especially for motorists and vulnerable groups like children and the elderly.

“The fog is not just making mornings gloomy; it’s hitting road, rail, and possibly air traffic hard,” said a senior IMD official in Patna. Commuters reported slow-moving traffic on highways, and authorities advised sticking to low beams and traffic rules.

The weather remained dry over the past 24 hours, with no rainfall recorded anywhere in the state. Maximum temperatures ranged from 17.3°C to 23°C, the highest in Kishanganj.

Looking ahead, the IMD forecasts dry weather to persist for the next seven days, but the fog and cold day conditions are likely to linger. Dense fog is expected at several places on December 27 and 28, easing slightly towards the weekend but returning in western and north-central areas by December 29-30.

Train and flight services have been hit hard owing to the foggy conditions. several trains and flights have been delayed due to the cold wave in the state.