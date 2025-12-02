In an escalation of internal unrest, the state unit of Congress on Tuesday served notice to 15 district presidents for skipping a meeting convened by the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Rajesh Ram and attended by Bihar party’s in-charge Krishna Allavaru on December 1. Cong seeks explanation from 15 district chiefs for skipping review meeting

The letter issued by Congress office secretary Nalin Kumar has asked them to clarify as to why they did not attend the meeting.

Earlier on November 18, days after the Congress party suffered a humiliating defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, the party had initiated action against ‘errant’ leaders for anti-party activities during the run-up to polls and issued show-cause notices to 43 party leaders for ‘offences’ like deviation from party lines, making anti-party statements, thereby adversely impacting the party’s prospects. The party, which contested on 61 seats, could win only 6. In 2020, the Congress had won 19 seats.

This was followed by expulsion of seven leaders for a period of six years, accusing them of anti-party activity and indiscipline during the recent Bihar assembly elections.

The expulsions come in the backdrop of Congress’s disappointing performance in the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls, after which the NDA formed the government.

In the meeting convened on Monday (December 1), the district unit functionaries had blamed the senior leaders’ of ignoring their roles during the campaigning, irregularities in distribution of tickets and lack of coordination among the allies of Mahagathbandhan (MGB) or INDIA bloc for humiliating defeat of the party in the last assembly polls.

A couple of district unit presidents had alleged that the election observers seldom contacted them during the campaigning. “The observers used to meet only the candidates and hardly sought the organisation’s role to bolster the campaigning,” said a Congress leader and also blamed the candidate selection for the defeat.

The district unit heads had also blamed alliance with RJD as another probable cause alleging that the RJD habit of taking the Congress for granted and its adamant approach in seat allocation and fielding candidates on the seats allotted to the Congress had complicated the miseries of the official nominees.