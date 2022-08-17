Congress lauds ‘bold response’ by Bihar leaders in forming Mahagathbandhan govt
The Congress on Wednesday hailed Bihar’s new 31-minister government under the ‘grand alliance’, and said the leaders of the state emerged on top despite the Bharatiya Janata party’s (BJP) intimidation attempts.
Speaking to the press, Bihar Pradesh Congress committee in-charge Madan Mohan Jha said, “Intimidation tactics were used to create governments across the country, but the leaders of Bihar gave a commendable counter-response. I would like to congratulate and thank the leaders who took this bold step to save the nation.”
Congress leaders have pledged to sacrifice everything in order to free the country from the current political scenario, he added.
On Tuesday, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet by inducting 31 ministers, days after he and his deputy Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav took oath. Among the 31 new ministers, a total of 16 belong to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), while 11 and two are from the JD(U) and Congress, respectively.
Also Read:31 take oath as ministers in Bihar; Nitish gets home, Tejashwi health
State leader Bhakta Charan Das also addressed the press conference and said, “As the country was celebrating 75 years of independence, lots of incidents took place to suppress democracy, such as overthrowing the elected government. Whether this was in Karnataka or Madhya Pradesh or more recently in Maharashtra… This was an insult to our democracy.” He added that the “left forces” united against these wrongs and created the Mahagathbandhan to chuck the Bharatiya Janata Party out of the state.
BJP spokespersons were unavailable to comment on the matter. However, as previously reported by HT, the saffron party said the ministers primarily come from “two communities”, in an apparent reference to Muslims and Yadavs – the core vote base of the RJD – and have side-tracked those belonging to the economically backwards classes (EBCs).
-
Soldier who died in Siachen 38 years ago laid to rest with full military honours
Lance Naik Chandrashekhar Harbola, the soldier whose body was found in a bunker 38 years after he went missing on the Siachen Glacier, was cremated with full military honours at Haldwani in Uttarakhand's Nainital district on Wednesday. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, sainik welfare minister Ganesh Joshi and women empowerment minister Rekha Arya met his wife, Shanti Devi, 63, to convey their condolences and pay homage to the soldier before the last rites.
-
Over 70% of Bihar ministers face criminal cases: ADR report
Out of the 32 ministers whose criminal, financial, educational details furnished in their election affidavits were analysed by the ADR, 23 (about 72%) have criminal cases pending against them. The earlier NDA ministry headed by Nitish Kumar, 18 out of 31 ministers had criminal cases registered against them, according to ADR and Election Watch report based on affidavits of 28 of them. As many as 14 of the ministers faced serious criminal cases.
-
At Delhi’s IGI airport, pick-up vehicles now to head to multi-level car parking
The Delhi International Airport Limited, the operator at the Indira Gandhi International airport, on Wednesday announced that all private and commercial vehicles that pick passengers from Terminal 3 can now do the same through levels 1 and 2 of the multi-level car parking (MLCP) area. The move is aimed at decongesting Lane 3 and the forecourt area outside the terminal, officials said. After this, applicable parking charges will apply.
-
Five of a family killed in road accident near Pune
Five members of a family were killed and one was seriously injured in a road accident near Ranjangaon MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) on Pune- Ahmednagar highway near Karegaon, officials said. Police officials said that the accident took place after a container coming from the wrong side rammed into a car, at 1:30 am on Wednesday. All these are residents of Avane Budruk village in Ahmednagar district. Ranjangoan MIDC police are investigating the case.
-
Bengaluru crime watch: Gambling ring busted; 13 caught, over ₹1 lakh seized
Bengaluru City Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested as many 13 persons in connection with an illegal gambling ring and seized over Rs 1 lakh from them. The incident occurred within the Kodigehalli police station limits. The identities of the accused have not been revealed but CCB officials said the accused were running 'andar bahar' games in the gambling den. Andhar Bahar is a game of chance played with a standard deck of cards.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics