Congress lauds ‘bold response’ by Bihar leaders in forming Mahagathbandhan govt

The Congress on Wednesday hailed Bihar’s new 31-minister government under the ‘grand alliance’, and said the leaders of the state emerged on top despite the Bharatiya Janata party’s (BJP) intimidation attempts.

Speaking to the press, Bihar Pradesh Congress committee in-charge Madan Mohan Jha said, “Intimidation tactics were used to create governments across the country, but the leaders of Bihar gave a commendable counter-response. I would like to congratulate and thank the leaders who took this bold step to save the nation.”

Congress leaders have pledged to sacrifice everything in order to free the country from the current political scenario, he added.

On Tuesday, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet by inducting 31 ministers, days after he and his deputy Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav took oath. Among the 31 new ministers, a total of 16 belong to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), while 11 and two are from the JD(U) and Congress, respectively.

State leader Bhakta Charan Das also addressed the press conference and said, “As the country was celebrating 75 years of independence, lots of incidents took place to suppress democracy, such as overthrowing the elected government. Whether this was in Karnataka or Madhya Pradesh or more recently in Maharashtra… This was an insult to our democracy.” He added that the “left forces” united against these wrongs and created the Mahagathbandhan to chuck the Bharatiya Janata Party out of the state.

BJP spokespersons were unavailable to comment on the matter. However, as previously reported by HT, the saffron party said the ministers primarily come from “two communities”, in an apparent reference to Muslims and Yadavs – the core vote base of the RJD – and have side-tracked those belonging to the economically backwards classes (EBCs).