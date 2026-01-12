Congress MLAs skip traditional Dahi-Chura feast at party office amid defection rumours

The absence of Congress legislators from a traditional Dahi-Chura feast organised by the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) at Sadaqat Ashram ahead of Makar Sankranti has triggered intense political speculation. Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram distributes 'Chura-Dahi-Tilkut' to party workers during 'Chura-Dahi Bhoj' ahead of Makar Sankranti festival at Sadaqat Ashram in Patna, Monday (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

There has been a buzz that six MLAs of the party may switch sides and their absence from Monday’s traditional gathering has sparked them anew, hinting that the party is unable to suppress the rift that set in after the debacle in the assembly polls.

At the feast, BPCC chief Rajesh Ram personally served dahi-chura to party workers and later sat with them to share the meal. Several senior leaders, including former BPCC chief and MLC Madan Mohan Jha, MLC Premchand Mishra, former MLAs and a large number of workers were present. However, the complete absence of the MLAs drew widespread attention.

BPCC Ram however dismissed the MLAs’ absence as a non-issue, saying that none of the party legislators were mandated to attend the event. “An MLA from West Champaran came late,despite the fact that he was busy preparing for the protest in his district over scrapping of the MGNREGA campaign.All leaders, including the MLAs, have been asked to engage local people and celebrate Makar Sankranti in their respective areas,” he added.

Party insiders, however, said that all did not seem well in the party. “Tensions have surfaced during the post-election review meetings to take stock of the party’s poor poll performance,” said an insider.

A minister of the Nitish Kumar government recently claimed that all MLAs were in touch with the ruling NDA and would cross over after Makar Sankranti.

With Kharmas coming to an end, speculation is rife about major organisational changes in the coming days. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior leader said that the MLAs’ absence could reflect serious differences with the current leadership.

In Bihar politics, the Dahi-Chura feast is traditionally seen as a symbol of unity and camaraderie. This year, however, the Congress event has instead highlighted the party’s internal fragility. The development poses a fresh challenge for the party, whose influence within the Mahagathbandhan is already perceived to be waning.