With the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) receiving the requisition from the general administration department (GAD) on Wednesday, decks have been cleared for the long-pending Teachers’ Recruitment Examination (TRE-4). Decks cleared for TRE-4 for 46k vacancies, BPSC to issue advertisement

BPSC secretary Satya Prakash said there would be around 46,000 vacancies and the advertisement with details would be published in due course.

“The modalities will be worked out at the earliest to issue the advertisement,” he added.

This will be the first exam for teachers after the implementation of the domicile policy. In a pre-election announcement, chief minister Nitish Kumar had in August announced preference to domicile in teachers’ recruitment.

The vacancies are for Class 1-12 teachers under the department of education, Class 1-12 teachers and headmasters under the department of SC/ST Welfare and Class 6-12 teachers and headmasters under the department of backward classes and extremely backward classes welfare.

Bihar education minister Sunil Kumar had maintained that the process of recruitment under TRE-4 would start soon and reiterated it in Assembly during the ongoing session amid growing demand.

TRE-4 has been pending for long and was a big issue ahead of the elections also, but it got delayed for one reason or the other, including demand for conduct of Secondary Teachers’ Eligibility Test (STET) prior to TRE-4.

The STET was eventually held in October-November, 2025 and the result published in January this year. Over 2.5-lakh candidates cleared the test.

CM Nitish Kumar had in July directed the education department to identify teachers’ vacancies at the earliest to initiate the process for holding TRE-4.

In TRE-1 & 2, 1.70-lakh and 70,000 teachers were appointed respectively, while in TRE-3 against 87,774 vacancies, only 66,603 could be filled.