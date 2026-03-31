Bihar Sharif , At least eight devotees, mostly women, were killed and five injured in a stampede at a temple in Bihar's Nalanda district on Tuesday, officials said. Eight devotees killed, five injured in stampede at temple in Bihar

The incident took place due to heavy rush of devotees at the Sheetla Mata temple on Tuesday morning, an officer said.

Bihar Sharif Assistant Superintendent of Police Noorul Haque said, "At least eight devotees, mostly women, died in the stampede at Shitala Mata temple on Tuesday morning. Several devotees were also injured in the incident. Police personnel and officials of the district administration have reached the spot, and the rescue work is on."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the deaths of devotees in the stampede and announced ex gratia for the kin of the deceased.

"The CM has expressed condolences over the casualties in the stampede at the Sheetla Mata temple in Bihar Sharif. He is deeply saddened by the deaths of devotees in the incident, and announced an ex gratia of ₹6 lakh each to the immediate family members of the deceased. The CM has also directed officials to ensure better treatment for those who are injured," a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

Haque said officials are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

Shubham Kumar, Deputy Development Commissioner , Nalanda, told media persons that the incident might have occurred due to heavy rush in the temple.

"Eight devotees died, and more than five were injured in the incident," he said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in a post on X said, "The incident at Sheetla Mata Temple in Nalanda is extremely heartbreaking. I express my condolences to the families of all the devotees who lost their lives and were injured in this accident. The government is providing every possible assistance and relief to the affected families."

"Arrangements have been made for the proper treatment of the injured. May God grant peace to the departed souls and provide strength to the grieving families during this hour of sorrow. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured."

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, accused the government of alleged "administrative mismanagement" for the incident.

He said, "The incident caused by administrative mismanagement, resulting in the deaths of devotees, is deeply saddening. I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls and for the speedy recovery of the injured. My heartfelt condolences are with the bereaved families."

"I urge the state government and the district administration to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured, provide immediate assistance to the families of the deceased, and conduct a high-level inquiry into the incident," Yadav said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.