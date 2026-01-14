The 2026 phase one placement of IIT- Patna season has witnessed a surge in core and PSU hiring across manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, and automobile sectors, according to institute officials. IIT-P placements: Core, PSU hiring picks up, 2 get ₹1.17crore packages

Two students of IIT, Patna achieved big offers of ₹1.17 crore per annum demonstrating positive placement outcomes.

Congratulating the students, IIT Patna Director Prof TN Singh said four students have secured coveted international placements in Japan during the ongoing recruitment season.

“Over the years, IIT- Patna has demonstrated consistent growth in the placement and internship outcomes of its graduating students. Particularly during the last four consecutive academic sessions, IIT- Patna students have secured more than 400 job offers each year,” said a statement from the IIT- Patna.

It is said there has been an increase in the number of companies visiting the campus, the number of jobs offered, the average packages for B. Tech and M. Tech students, and the diversity of job profiles offered.

“The recruitment process for the 2025–26 academic year is currently midway and progressing on track, with an undergraduate (BTech) placement rate of 54.34%. The institute reported that the average Cost to Company (CTC) for the BTech 2026 batch crossed ₹25.82 lakh per annum during Phase 1, reflecting an increase of 17.66% compared to the previous session,” it said.

Similarly, the average CTC for the MTech 2026 batch exceeded ₹16.20 lakh per annum, marking a rise of 7.32% over the last academic session. Several academic departments recorded improvements in both average and median salary figures compared to previous placement cycles.

Key job roles offered to students included Software Development Engineer, System Software Engineer, Member of Technical Staff, Product Engineer, Data Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer, Generative AI Engineer, Desk Quant Analyst, GET, Data Scientist, Consultant, Business Analyst, and Analyst, among others. Top companies that extended job offers this season at IIT Patna included Google, BEL, BPCL, C-DOT, Samsung, Optum, L&T, Reliance, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Cisco, Goldman Sachs, Sprinklr, Media.net, and Tata Advanced Systems, among others.

Apart from the IIT Patna Director Prof TN Singh, registrar Prof AK Thakur, A-Dean Resource Dr NK Tomar, Associate Chair, CCDC Rishabh Singh and other faculty and officials congratulated the students and said the second phase of the placement session will resume in mid-January 2026.