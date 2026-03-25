JD(U) seeks own MP’s disqualification over anti-party activities

Janata Dal-United (JD-U) parliamentary party leader in the Lok Sabha, Dileshwar Kamait, on Wednesday gave a notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for the disqualification of party MP Giridhari Yadav. Giridhari Yadav (HT Photo)

Kamait’s said that Yadav, who is in the JD(U) since 2010, resorted to “anti-party activities” during the 2025 Assembly election and campaigned against the party candidate from Belhar, from where his son Chanakya Prakash Ranjan contested on the RJD ticket.

Though Chanakya lost the seat by a big margin to JD(U)’s Manoj Yadav, the party took serious note of Giridhari Yadav, who had won the seat twice on the party ticket in 2010 and 2015, for fielding his son on the RJD ticket and campaigning for him.

Giridhari Yadav has also won the Banka Lok Sabha seat five times since 1996. He won the first time on the Janata Dal ticket, while in 2004 he won on the RJD ticket. Since 2019, he has won thrice on the JD-U ticket.

Kamait met Speaker Om Birla and served the detailed notice. “On the direction of the party, I have submitted the petition, as there is ample evidence that Yadav resorted to anti-party activities and campaigned against the party,” he added.

JD(U) working president and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha said that Kamait gave notice to the Speaker for Giridhari Yadav’s disqualification for which the latter was himself responsible.

“Yadav’s son contested on the RJD ticket from Belhar, which falls under the same Parliamentary constituency (Banka) he represents. He also campaigned for his son and against the party nominee, giving ample indications about his choice. It is clearly a matter of leaving the party at one’s own will...” he added.

Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh also reiterated that it was not a decision taken by the JD(U), but by Giridhari Yadav himself. “His son contested on the RJD ticket an he campaigned for him despite being a party MP from the same region. So, Kamait has done what was needed,” he added.

Yadav, on the other hand, refuted the charges. “I have never been involved in any anti-party activity, though others have been. When the Speaker seeks my reply, I will answer. At present, I have only heard that notice against me has been served, though I don’t see any reason for it. My son is an adult,” he added.

When media persons asked RJD MP Misa Bharti about it, she said that Giridhari Yadav is in the NDA and is a JD(U) MP, while his adult son made a choice and contested on the RJD ticket.

“I think if his son has contested the election from RJD and he is an adult, he must have taken a decision after thinking about it. Now we have to see what action is taken. If children grow up and start making their own decisions, I think they have freedom. Adults have the right to vote. In a family, people also cast three types of votes. It is their right,” she added.