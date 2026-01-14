Land reforms: Minister bats for uniformity in orders to diminish disputes

Revenue and land reforms minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Wednesday said that in view of varied orders at different levels on cases of similar nature, there would be an effort to bring about uniformity and transparency through uniform guidelines after obtaining legal opinion from the Advocate General. Deputy chief minister, who also holds the portfolio of revenue and land reforms, listens to problems of the people in Lakhisarai on January 11. (X/VijayKrSinhaBih)

The minister, who has been criss-crossing the state to get a feel of the magnitude and nature of land disputes and the problems being faced by the masses due to alleged corruption at the lower level, said that the people approach revenue courts with hope of justice.

“Different orders at different levels on cases of similar nature go against the spirit of justice. The government’s endeavour is to ensure transparency, uniformity and lawful actions through the revenue courts management system,” he added.

The minister reviewed the orders passed through the revenue courts management system in Patna, Lakhisarai, Muzaffarpur, Purnea. Saharsa and Bhagalpur recently and has been vocal against corrupt practices as well as ambiguity.

“It has been found during review that on several occasions there is disparity in the orders passed at different levels, viz. divisional commissioner, district magistrate, additional collector, ADM (land reforms) and circle officer, which creates problems for the people. The department’s principal secretary CK Anil has also issued detailed guidelines to all DMs in this regard on Tuesday and they need to be adhered to,” he added.

The minister said that the legal opinion of the Advocate General should be treated as guiding principle, though not binding, while dealing while delivering administrative and quasi-judicial orders.

“The purpose is to usher in transparency and uniformity. The panel of advocates prepared by the law department should not be dissolved, as such actions would be treated as arbitrary and out of jurisdiction. Before delivering any order, all sides must be given adequate opportunity in hearing,” he added.