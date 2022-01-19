Latest hooch tragedy brings infamy for a place with rich Buddhist history

The latest hooch tragedy in Bihar’s Nalanda district, which has claimed 13 lives so far, has also brought infamy for a place that has a rich history associated with Lord Buddha — Hiranya Parvat in Biharsharif town — which now has at least 2,000 illegally constructed houses and is considered to be a den of manufacturing spurious liquor, according to local officials.

Hiranya Parvat, situated close to the Buddhist site of Odantpuri, has been known for to its scenic beauty.

But all that his history.

The place has now been divided by illegal settlers into Badi Pahadi, Chhoti Pahadi, Sringar Haat Pahar etc., which together have over 2,000 houses constructed illegally. The Chhoti Pahadi is a den of liquor manufacturing and smuggling, said a police officer.

In the ensuing crackdown after hooch deaths, the district administration has identified more than 150 houses constructed illegally at Hiranya Parvat and eviction notices have been pasted on 64 houses.

Nalanda district magistrate Shashank Shubhankar said action against encroachment of government property had been initiated against those who resisted demolishing the illegally constructed structures within 15 days.

“The district administration has engaged seven revenue officers under the supervision of local circle officer (CO) Dharmendra Pandit to examine their papers for further action. Residents have been asked to submit their house/land papers before the CO within 15 days,” Subhankar told HT.

The DM said the police have registered six separate FIRs (first information report) against and arrested seven persons, including one Karoo Paswan, a wanted liquor supplier.

