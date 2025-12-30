The Bihar government on Tuesday warned anyone found intoxicated on December 31 or January 1 will face strict legal action. New Year: CS asks officials to maintain law and order at crowded places

Bihar chief secretary Pratyay Amrit along with DGP Vinay Kunar held a high level meeting with district officials and reviewed preparations with them. In the meeting district magistrates (DMs) and superintendents of police (SPs/SSPs), were joined via video conference. The CS instructed them any untoward incident or dispute should be dealt with immediately and effectively.

Pratyay directed DMs/SSPs and SPs to strictly enforce law and order at crowded places across the state during the New Year celebration. He directed them to ensure installation of CCTV cameras at all sensitive locations alongside checking of such cameras already installed.

“Law and order must be enforced strictly during December 31 and January 1,” Pratyay warned and instructed the officials to maintain vigilance at crowded places, markets and other major intersections.

In the wake of the prevailing cold wave in the state, the top officer asserted that arrangements for fire must be made for needy persons to keep them warm. “Hospitals should be inspected to ensure there is no shortage of blankets for patients, and that medical personnel are present in the time of need,” Pratyay added.

The chief secretary also called for adequate deployment of police forces in parks, picnic spots and adjoining areas to make sure there is no lapse in security arrangements.

“Consumption of liquor and narcotic substances generally increases during New Year celebrations, which can adversely affect law and order,” said DGP, adding that regular raids must be conducted wherever information related to liquor or drugs is received. He also directed officials to conduct intensive frisking and checking in border areas to prevent trafficking of drugs and illegal arms.

DGP highlighted that sufficient police deployment must be made to handle the increased influx of devotees at pilgrimage sites.

“On the occasions such as the New Year, biker gangs become hyperactive. There has to be strict vigilance on them, and accelerated action should be taken if the need arises,” DGP added.