Notice served to LJP (RV) MP, her MLC husband for ‘possessing’ two Voter IDs

LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Veena Devi and her JD(U) MLC husband Dinesh Prasad Singh have been served notices by the electoral registration officer of Bihar’s Vaishali for allegedly possessing two voter ID cards, each. The Election Commission of India office in New Delhi. (PTI)

The action comes just hours after leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav levelled allegations that the two top politicians, whose parties are part of the ruling NDA government of Nitish Kumar in Bihar, had flouted election rules by having two Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) cards.

“I don’t know how my name has appeared in the electoral rolls of the Muzaffarpur assembly seat. I am a registered voter of the Sahebganj assembly seat only. I came to know about it through the press,” Veena Devi claimed.

Both Veena Devi and her husband have been asked to respond by 5pm on August 16 as per the notices issued by the Muzaffarpur electoral registration officer, where their names have allegedly appeared again.

Yadav had shared purported screenshots of draft electoral rolls published following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), claiming that the NDA MP and the MLC have two voter cards each.

“Is it not a case of fraud, manipulation, and collusion by the Election Commission to ensure a victory for BJP-NDA?” Yadav asked.

In a post on X, Yadav alleged that the JD(U) MLC, considered close to chief minister Nitish Kumar, possesses two EPIC numbers.

Alleging that the anomaly has happened due to irregularities committed by election officials, Veena Devi said she has submitted a form for the deletion of her name from the electoral rolls in Muzaffarpur.

“Let Tejashwi Yadav say whatever he wants... Since he is in the opposition, he will say all such things against leaders of ruling parties,” she said.

Yadav too has been served a notice for possessing two EPIC cards by SDO/ERO of Patna Sadar.

(With inputs from agencies)