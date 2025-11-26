Search
Nov 26, 2025
NTPC to host state-level painting competition on energy conservation

ByHT Correspondent, Patna
Updated on: Nov 26, 2025 06:48 pm IST

NTPC will host a state-level painting competition on energy conservation on Nov 28, with 100 finalists competing for prizes and a chance at nationals.

NTPC Eastern Region-I headquarters will host the state-level painting competition on Energy Conservation–2025 at Gyan Bhawan in the state capital on November 28 under the National Awareness Campaign of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power. The aim of the event is to inspire school students across Bihar to creatively express the importance of energy conservation and sustainable living.

This year, the competition received a record 5,961 registrations from students of Classes 5 to 10 across the state. After preliminary rounds conducted in 106 schools, a total of 100 shortlisted students has been invited to participate in the state-level competition, where they will paint on themes related to energy conservation and environmental protection.

The competition and prize distribution ceremony will be graced by Vijay Goel, Regional Executive Director (East-I), NTPC; Sangeeta Goel, President, Sujata Ladies Club; senior NTPC officials; and dignitaries from Bihar’s education department. A distinguished jury will evaluate the entries on creativity, originality, and relevance to the theme.

Prizes worth 3.50 lakh will be awarded to the top six performers, along with 20 consolation prizes. The top three winners in each category (A: Classes 5–7; B: Classes 8–10) will earn the honour of representing Bihar at the National Painting Competition on Energy Conservation scheduled for December 11 in New Delhi.

