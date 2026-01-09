Patna police on Friday sent Anurag Aman, chief cashier of AIIMS Patna to judicial custody in connection with the financial irregularities Patna AIIMS chief cashier sent to judicial custody

The police had arrested Aman on Thursday after an FIR was lodged with Phulwarisharif police station on the basis of the statement of Rajkumar Jalan, senior administrative officer.

The City West B P Singh said that Raj Kumar Jalan, senior administrative officer, AIIMS Patna, submitted a petition on January 7 at Phulwarisharif police station for registration of FIR against Anurag Aman, Chief Cashier, working in AIIMS Patna, he added.

The City SP said that Jalan told the police that the incident came to light after a report received on January 5 from the finance and accounts officer of AIIMS in which it was learnt that during the period from April 1,2025 to December 31, 2025 under the hospital information systems, while matching the cash received by the hospital and deposited in the bank, a cash shortage was found, the City SP, he added.

Police officer said that on the basis of apprehension of financial irregularities, a surprise physical verification of the cash vault was carried out on January 4 by a team of officers from the finance and accounts department of AIIMS Patna in the presence of security personnel.

“During verification, Anurag Aman admitted that he had withdrawn ₹42,99,000 from the cash vault. Subsequently, he acknowledged in writing, through a letter dated 5 January 2026, that he had deposited the said amount into his wife’s bank account on various dates. The police sent Aman to judicial custody,” said City SP.