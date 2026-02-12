Patna civil court receives another threat mail, second in 48 hrs

Panic once again prevailed at Patna civil court following a threat e-mail to blow up civil court on Wednesday morning. This was the second e-mail threat incident reported within 48 hours, police said. Police personnel inspect the campus of Patna civil court after bomb threat on Wednesday (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

The bail hearing of Purnea MP Rajesh Ranajn alias Pappu Yadav, which was listed for Wednesday, did not come for hearing.

As soon as the information about the e-mail was officially received, in view of the security concerns, police sealed the main gates of the courts of Patna, Patna City, Danapur and asked advocates, judicial staff and litigators to leave the premises. Advocates expressed their anger for failure of police and cyber cell yet to identify the threat e-mail sender.

The e-mail message warned that five bomb blasts would be carried out inside the civil court complex from 1 pm. The sender also mentioned in the mail ‘Pakistani-Kanimojhi zindabad’. Patna civil court senior authorities soon informed the district judge and the secretary of district bar association.

General secretary of Patna district bar association Arvind Kumar Mouar said, “Almost seven times threat e-mail messages have been received. Police should solve the case immediately and identify the sender.”

Patna city bar association president, Sanjay Kumar Sinha said threat to blow up civil courts in Patna, Patna City and Danapur sent the administration into a tizzy which turned out to be a hoax. The entire court premises were searched thoroughly, but no suspicious object was found.