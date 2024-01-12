Patna rape-murder: Cops make first arrest, say case cracked

The Patna police on Friday claimed to have cracked the Phulwari Sharif case of rape and murder, involving two minor girls as victims, with the arrest of a man but refused to reveal his identity, citing concerns about safety of his family members. Police personnel at the crime scene inn Phulwari Sharif area in Patna. (PTI)

On January 9, one of the two girls was found dead in a field at Hinduni village while another was found lying unconscious nearby.

Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajeev Mishra said, “During investigation, police found evidence of involvement of a single suspect in the crime, who has been arrested. Details will be shared after further investigations.”

Assistant superintendent of police (Phulwari Sharif) Vikram Sihag said, “The identity of the accused is not being disclosed to prevent threat to his family.”

Mishra said involvement of one suspect came to light after the police spoke to the survivor, who is being treated at Patna AIIMS, where her condition is improving now.

Another police officer, not willing to be named, said several other suspects have also been detained and are being questioned. “We have provided protection to families of all suspects detained so far,” he said.

The incident has triggered angry protests. On Thursday, an irate mob ransacked the house of a man for reasons not clear as yet.