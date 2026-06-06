Rabri returns her security guards, RJD workers take up job to protect their leader

Incensed over the notice to vacate her bungalow and the scaling down of security covers for her husband, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, son Tej Pratap Yadav and herself, former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi returned all her security guards on Saturday. RJD workers were posted at the gate of her 10, Circular Road residence as guards. RJD workers stand guard at the entrance of party leaders and former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi’s residence, in Patna, on Saturday. (PTI)

Rabri was served her third notice to evict from her bungalow last week. The bungalow has been allotted to BJP leader and minister Nand Kishor Ram. Then, on Thursday, the Bihar home department downgraded her Z-plus security cover, Lalu’s Z security and Tej Pratap’s Y category security.

Under the revised arrangement, the Rabri-Lalu are to be provided with separate 10 house guards from the BSAP, along with a pilot vehicle and a bulletproof car. Rabri Devi is also entitled to three plainclothes women cops from Patna police and three uniformed bodyguards, while Lalu will get two bodyguards besides an escort party and pilot vehicle during his travel.

RJD leaders deem it an insult to their leaders and a “ploy” to get them murdered.

“The government wants our leaders to be killed by reducing their security. But we will try to ensure their security on our own. Our leaders are being insulted again and again, be it in the name of security or accommodation,” Shakti Yadav, an RJD spokesperson, said while talking to media persons outside Rabri’s residence.

A number of RJD activists had gathered at Rabri’s residence to show that they would guard their leader and also to protest against the “treatment” being meted out to their leaders.

Reacting to the depletion of her parents’ security, Lalu’s daughter Rohini Acharya criticised the government in a post on X. She wrote: “There is no justification whatsoever for maintaining a facade of security after the reduction in security cover. The decision by the government of the Chief Minister, who himself has been accused in seven murder cases, to cut the security of Lalu ji and Rabri Devi ji is a decision taken with the sole intent of causing harm and physical injury to Lalu ji, Rabri Devi ji and their family”.

Congress spokesperson Asitnath Tiwari also questioned why the security of Opposition leaders was cut down when the former chief minister has Z-plus security. The Congress termed it a case of political discrimination.

The ruling party, however, denied the allegations. BJP leader Nikhil Anand said that necessary security is being provided to all based on the assessment of security agencies. He said that it is not appropriate to give political colour to security.

The JD(U) also hit back at the RJD. Party spokesperson Neeraj Kumar took a jibe and said that if there is so much dissatisfaction with the government, then not only security, they (Yadavs) should also shun the government bungalows and other facilities.

He alleged that the RJD was politicizing the official security system.

“There is a security committee formed across the state which makes the decisions. And Rabri Devi and Lalu Ji are both receiving the security entitled to them as former chief ministers. What’s the problem?”, said Sanjay Saraogi, state BJP president.