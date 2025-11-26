Former Bihar CM Rabri will not vacate 10 Circular Road bungalow, come what may: RJD

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) said on Wednesday that former chief minister Rabri Devi would not vacate her 10 Circular Road bungalow where she has been living for 20 years and, which has served as the party's political nerve centre for years. A view outside the house of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi on 10 Circular Road in Patna. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

The party’s state unit chief, Mangani Lal Mandal, made the remark a day after the state building construction department issued a notification directing Rabri Devi to shift to 39, Hardinge Road, which has been “earmarked” as the residence of the leader of the opposition in the legislative council.

Talking to the media persons here, Mandal said, “They can do whatever they want — we will not vacate the bungalow, come what may.” Mandal hinted about a campaign against the building construction department’s (BCD) bid to evict Rabri Devi from 10 Circular Road and shift her to 39 Hardinge Road residence.

Mandal accused the government of being driven purely by revenge. “There is nothing but venom and hatred in their hearts for Lalu Prasad and his family. This is political vendetta and nothing else. The chief minister has done this only to earn the trust of Narendra Modi. The sole intention is to deliberately humiliate the Lalu family,” he charged.

He pointed out that the bungalow at 10 Circular Road has remained allotted to Rabri Devi for the past 20 years, even as multiple governments came and went in Bihar. “For twenty years no one remembered this. Why has it suddenly become an issue now?” Mandal asked.

The RJD leader also highlighted what he called glaring inconsistencies. “When two CMs were staying in the same official bungalow in the past, why was no action taken then?” he questioned, in a clear reference to periods when both Nitish Kumar and his then-deputy (now rival) Tejashwi Yadav reportedly used the same premises.

Mandal alleged irregularities in the fresh allotment process for the bungalow in question and insisted that the eviction notice has no purpose other than political humiliation. “They have already decided who the bungalow will be allotted to. There has been manipulation in the entire allotment procedure. The only aim is to dishonour the Lalu family,” he said.

The RJD leader added, “The ruling NDA should remember that we may be in the opposition, but in the recent assembly elections, we got more votes than any of its constituents. As per the Election Commission, we got more than one crore votes while the BJP, the NDA’s largest constituent, got less than 90 lakh. So they better not try to belittle us”.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, estranged second daughter of Lalu Prasad, Rohini Acharya took to X to defend her father over the state government’s order to former chief minister Rabri Devi to vacate her 10 Circular Road bungalow and also obliquely slammed CM Kumar over the eviction order of the sprawling bungalow.

In a post on X, Acharya, who had recently had a faceoff with her younger brother and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, wrote that “The Sushashan Babu’s development model is to insult Lalu Prasad Yadav”. She further said that the government may throw the RJD chief out of the house but cannot take him out from the hearts of Bihar’s people as the 77-year-old RJD patriarch remains a messiah of millions. “If not his health, at least respect Laluji’s political stature”, Acharya summed up, in his cryptic post, implying that the state government should have respect for stature of politician like Lalu Prasad, who has served as a former chief minister.