Red Fort blast: Samastipur youth among Delhi car explosion victims

A 22-year-old cab driver from Bihar’s Samastipur district was among the 13 victims of the powerful explosion that rocked the area near the Red Fort Metro station in Delhi on Monday evening, the police said. Charred remains of vehicles at the site of the blast on Monday near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi. (PTI)

The victim from Bihar, identified as Pankaj Sahni, was a resident of Hasanpur Fatehpur, Ward No. 7, under Khanpur police station area of Samastipur, Khanpur SHO Ranjit Kumar Choudhary confirmed on Tuesday.

According to his family, Sahni was on his way to drop off a relative at Old Delhi Railway Station when his vehicle was caught in the explosion near the Red Fort.

The victim’s father, Rambalak Sahni, said that his son had spoken to his grandfather, around 430pm on Monday. Later on, when we tried calling him again, his phone was switched off. Later, we heard about the blast and began to trace him the entire night,” he said, struggling to hold back tears.

The incident took place at 6.52pm when a car moving slowly towards a traffic signal exploded in a crowded area.

The family was informed of his death on Tuesday morning after police confirmed his identity among the deceased.

The Delhi Police and forensic teams are investigating the cause of the explosion, which occurred at one of the city’s busiest traffic intersections. Senior officials said all angles, including possible technical failure or sabotage, are being probed.

The bodies of the victims are being handed over to their families after post-mortem examinations.