Sand shortage hits Patna’s construction sector amid crackdown on illegal mining

The supply of fine Ganga sand – popularly known as white sand – has hit bottlenecks as a result of the rackdown on illegal mining or delay in clearing post-monsoon settlements, resulting in constructions in Patna stuck and making builders and contractors worried about their projects. Bihar is among the top two states as far as availability of sand is concerned, with reserves in 29 of the 38 districts. (HT File)

A load of 100 cubic feet of Ganga sand is now priced at around ₹3,500 in the local market, a rate that has climbed to match or even exceed that of coarser red sand, which is traditionally costlier. Last year, a tractor load of white sand used to cost in the range of ₹1,500-2,000. This unusual parity has forced many small-scale builders to either delay projects or pass on the extra burden to homebuyers.

The root of the problem lies along the Ganga’s ghats stretching from Digha to LCT Ghat, a key source of the prized fine sand used in filling up and construction of floor bases. Normally, mining settlements on these riverbanks kick off in October-November after the monsoon recedes and river levels drop. But this year, the process has dragged on, leaving local suppliers high and dry.

The district mining officer in Patna acknowledged the hold-up when contacted. “The auctions have been completed and contractors selected through proper channels,” he said. “But we’re awaiting final environmental clearances and completing other formalities. Things are moving, and we expect the ghats to be settled for operations next month.”

In the meantime, contractors are turning to distant sites like Bakhtiyarpur or Maner for supplies, pushing up transportation costs significantly. What should be a short haul from nearby ghats now involves longer routes, adding hundreds of rupees per load.

Compounding the issue is an intensified crackdown on illegal sand transportation and stockpiling. Suppliers complain that raids and heavy penalties have made dealing in white sand a risky business.

“It’s reached an all-time high because of the massive drive against illegal storage and fake challans,” one supplier, speaking on condition of anonymity, told this correspondent. Many in the trade have simply stopped stocking Ganga sand in Patna, fearing sudden inspections by the mining department.

Just weeks ago, officials confiscated 28 tractors loaded with what they termed illegal Ganga sand in the Digha area alone. Similar operations have dotted the district, with fines running into lakhs.

Rahul Kumar, a building materials supplier based in Digha, summed up the fear gripping the trade. “It’s too risky to move white sand these days. If a tractor gets caught without proper documents, the fine is ₹5 lakh – that’s basically the price of the vehicle itself.”

For contractors on the ground, the ripple effects are immediate. Ongoing housing projects in areas like Kankarbagh and Phulwarisharif have slowed down, with masons waiting for deliveries. “We can’t proceed with plastering without good white sand,” said one mid-sized builder overseeing a residential block. “Delays mean extra labour costs, and clients aren’t happy.”

Industry voices say the twin pressures – delayed legal mining and the squeeze on informal supplies – have created a storm. While the official assurance is that normal operations will resume soon, those in the construction chain are bracing for a few more tough weeks.

As Patna’s real estate boom continues, with new apartments and individual homes sprouting across the city, the hope is that settled ghats and smoother supplies will bring prices back to earth before the shortage bites deeper. For now, though, the humble tract of river sand remains a costly bottleneck.