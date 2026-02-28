Bihar assembly Speaker Prem Kumar on Friday directed the state government to review the problems faced by homeowners who have high tension wires running close to their houses or electric poles fixed near their homes and take necessary steps so that the wires could be relocated by the energy department. Speaker directs govt to look into problems from high tension wires running near homes

The directive came after ruling several members from the ruling NDA and opposition highlighted how in rural and urban areas, a large number of residents live under the fear of any mishap as high tension wires or electric poles are located near their homes and, there is also provision that a fee has to be deposited for relocating such wires.

The matter was raised by Raghavendra Pratap Singh of the BJP, who sought a reply as whether the government has plans to waive off such fee for relocating high-tension wires running near homes of residents in rural and urban areas. “In many places, high-tension wires run over the top of houses of residents and people have live in fear. A fee is also charged for removal of such wires. But poor families cannot afford to give such fees and they continue to live in fear of getting electrocuted,” Singh said. Many other members echoed the same.

Energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, however, gave no assurance about waiving the fees for removal of the high- tension wires as per the provisions. He said there are instances where people constructed houses after over head power lines or electric poles were set up.

However, the MLAs continued to press for some assurance from the state government to give relief to residents living close to high tension wires or power lines running over their houses and waiver off requiste fees for its removal. At this point, the Speaker said that government would review the matter and call a meeting on this issue after the Holi festival.

In another call attention motion, the Speaker gave a ruling to the state government to look into the proposal of setting up of a “ Maatikala board” for welfare and enhancement of income of Kumhar or Prajapati caste in the state. who are mainly in the profession of pottery and earthen made materials.

The matter was raised by BJP MLA Sunil Kumar who said that in states like Rajasthan , Chattishgarh and Madhya Pradesh , there was a ‘Maatikala Board’ which works for the betterment and welfare of Kumhars.

Industry minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal told the house , in his reply, that the state government had taken several initiatives to promote pottery and earthen ware materials and training is also given to potters in various institutes. The Speaker directed the government to look into the proposal for setting up of a board for the welfare of Kumhars.

SDRF at sub-divisional level: Parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Friday assured the state assembly that state diaster management response (SDRF) units would be deployed at sub-divisional towns in the coming days in a phase wise manner, while replying to a short notice question of Kundan Kumar of the BJP.

“ We already have SDRF teams at the district level with three teams reserved at the headquarter level in Bihta. We will deploy SDRF teams at sub-divisional level in coming days in a phased manner,” the minister said.

ICUs in all district hospitals: In another short notice question raised by BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad , health minister Mangal Pandey assured the state assembly that there would be an ICU ( intensive care unit) in all district hospitals in coming days with the setup of modern medicare equipments and specialist doctors. The minister told the house that ICUs were already functional in many district hospitals in the state and a policy decision under Seven Resolves- third edition had been taken to set up ICUs in all remaining district hospitals in a phased manner.