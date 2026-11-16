SUV runs over 7 people, kills 2 in West Champaran; driver arrested: Police

Two people were killed and five others, including two children and a woman, were injured after a speeding SUV ran over them before crashing into a shop in a village in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Sunday evening, police said. Police have seized the vehicle and arrested its driver. The condition of all four members of the family, including two children, a man and his wife, was critical, police said. (ANI/ Representational)

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Osama and Sonu Alam, residents of Dwardevi Chowk in Bettiah’s Town police station area.

Ajit Kumar, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Bettiah (Sadar-1), said the incident occurred when the driver, who was travelling from Bettiah towards Motihari, lost control of the vehicle and ran over seven people at Lalsaraiya Chowk under Majhauliya police station limits. The SUV then rammed into a roadside hotel on Sunday evening.

“Two of them died on the spot and five were injured. Four of the injured, who belong to the same family, have been referred to Patna for treatment,” the officer said, adding that the fifth injured person was undergoing treatment at GMCH in Bettiah.

The condition of all four members of the family, including two children, a man and his wife, was critical, police said.