Thieves broke into the private residence of Bihar law minister Sanjay Singh Tiger in Patna and decamped with around 600 gram gold, 2 kg silver and ₹7 lakh in cash, police said on Monday.

An investigation is underway, and CCTV footage from neighbouring houses is being examined to identify the suspects (Rahul Sharma (File))

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The theft took place in the intervening night of November 14 and November 15 when the miscreants broke the locks at the minister’s two-storey house in AG Colony here and ransacked eight rooms, they said.

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“His younger brothers live in the house with their families. However, all of them had gone to their native village in Bhojpur district to celebrate Chhath Puja when the theft took place,” Secretariat SDPO-2 Saket Kumar told reporters.

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{{^usCountry}} An investigation is underway, and CCTV footage from neighbouring houses is being examined to identify the suspects, Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An investigation is underway, and CCTV footage from neighbouring houses is being examined to identify the suspects, Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

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Sanjay Singh Tiger was not available for comments.