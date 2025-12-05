Search
Fri, Dec 05, 2025
Two fake CBI officers arrested in Patna

ByMukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
Updated on: Dec 05, 2025 09:02 pm IST

Patna airport police arrested two men for impersonating CBI officers with fake IDs. They were found with a motorcycle displaying a counterfeit logo.

Patna airport police on Friday arrested two persons for allegedly impersonating officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from the airport premises, officials said.

Police said they received information that two individuals were roaming around the airport claiming to be CBI officers. “A team from the Airport police station rushed to the spot and verified the information, which turned out to be true. The duo was intercepted and questioned, but they failed to give satisfactory replies. Both were found wearing fake CBI identity cards around their necks. The police also recovered a motorcycle displaying a counterfeit agency logo, which was seized,” an officer said.

SDPO-I, Secretariat, Anu Kumari said both suspects were taken into custody. “The police seized fake CBI ID cards and a bike bearing a sticker with the CBI logo,” she said.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly admitted that they had been active for a few months and were duping people using the fake IDs. They were identified as Himanshu Kumar (42), a resident of Bihta, and Satyanand Kumar (45), from Shahpur.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Patna airport police arrested two men for impersonating CBI officers on Friday after they were found with fake ID cards and a motorcycle displaying a counterfeit agency logo. The suspects, identified as Himanshu Kumar and Satyanand Kumar, admitted to deceiving people for months. Police seized the fake IDs and motorcycle during the operation.