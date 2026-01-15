Weekend events not to miss in Patna (Jan 16-18)

* Epic theatre The experience is enriched by vocals by Kailash Kher, Shankar Mahadevan and Sonu Nigam. (BookMyShow website)

The play Humare Ram is a grand theatrical experience, combining large-scale visual design with a timeless narrative. The production uses elaborate lighting, immersive soundscapes, special effects and meticulously detailed, classic costumes to create an expansive spectacle.

But it is the play’s narrative structure that sets it apart from other retellings of the Ramayana. It opens after Sita takes her final refuge in Bhumi, in a departure from conventional chronological retellings. From this point, the story unfolds retrospectively, allowing the production to stage several rarely performed episodes from Valmiki’s epic.

The experience is enriched by vocals by Kailash Kher, Shankar Mahadevan and Sonu Nigam.

Written by Rahull R Bhuchar and Naresh Katyan, and directed by Gaurav Bhardwaj, the production features a seasoned ensemble cast led by Ashutosh Rana in the role of Ravan and Rahull R Bhuchar as Ram, supported by Danish Akhtar, Harleen Kaur Rekhi and Karan Sharma.

Where: Bapu Sabhaghar

When: January 18, 1 pm and 6 pm

Entry: Prices start at ₹299

* Daastan-e-Patna: Layers of time

Go on a guided heritage walk organised by Planet Patna, that unravels the city’s multi-layered past through a carefully traced route across its historic core. Start on Fraser Road, move on to Patna City, where Mangal Talab — an ancient landmark estimated to be over 2,600 years old — anchors the narrative in deep time. At Mir Ashraf ki Masjid, architectural harmony and the political dynamics of the 18th century come into focus, while Chhoti Patan Devi brings shifts the focus to local folklore. The route then passes through the Quila House Fort Area, where remnants of administrative and aristocratic power still stand. At Bal Lila Maini Sangat, community devotion and associations with Guru Gobind Singh’s childhood emerge, before the walk concludes.

Where: Planet Patna (meeting point)

When: January 18, 7.30 am

Entry: Prices start at ₹500 for students, ₹950 for non-students

* Community and creativity: Angna open mic

Culture & Chorus’s Angna Open Mic is an inclusive cultural showcase where unapologetic creative voices can take centre stage. The event is open to poets, musicians, storytellers and performers of all hues. Whether it’s a reflective poem pulled from personal experience, an unrehearsed acoustic number, or a deeply felt narrative told in one’s own words, all expression is welcome. The aim is to embrace vulnerability and insight before an audience that offers encouragement and support.

Where: Road Stove

When: January 18, 1 pm

Entry: ₹49 for audience; ₹249 for performer

* Winter essentials, curated

The Patna Special Winter Garments Exhibition will be one of the last winter expositions of the season. Spread across three days, it brings together apparel and accessories from a range of domestic labels and regional sellers. Much of the stock is drawn from end-of-season collections and pricing is geared towards clearance and bulk-sale formats rather than new launches.

Where: Pataliputra Continental Hotel

When: January 16 to 18

Entry: Free

* Many forms, one mic

Open Mic Patna by Event Ketchup is a mixed-format open-mic event featuring poetry, storytelling, singing, stand-up comedy, rapping and spoken-word and mono-act performances. Performers will present short, original pieces across formats, rather than curated sets, so expect to be surprised. First-time performers and regular participants will appear alongside one another. For those in the audience, expect raw expression and a range of themes. Do be supportive. The aim is to celebrate contemporary grassroots practices.

Where: Satrangi Dostana Restaurant

When: January 18, 11 am

Entry: ₹99 for audience; ₹299 for performer