Weekend events you can’t miss in Patna (Dec 19-21)

* The ultimate arts fair: Bihar Saras Mela The mela features over 500 stalls run by women from all 38 districts of Bihar. (Saras Mela website)

Organised by the state government, the Bihar Saras Mela is an ongoing crafts fair in Patna that received an overwhelming response on its first Sunday, after opening on December 12. More than 80,000 visitors reportedly attended within the first two days.

The fair aims to empower women from vulnerable groups through entrepreneurship, and serves as a marketplace for self-help groups. It features over 500 stalls run by women from all 38 districts of Bihar, as well as from 24 other states. Visitors can explore handicrafts, handloom products, artworks, apparel and regional cuisines, while directly supporting women-led enterprises and livelihood-generating initiatives.

When: Until December 28

Where: Gandhi Maidan

Entry: Free

* Double Truth: An immersive experience

The Swiss National Science Foundation and EPFL (École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne), in collaboration with Bihar Museum, present Double Truth, an ongoing exhibition. The immersive, interactive installation explores how contemporary technologies replicate cultural artefacts. It features a selection of 19 sacred sculptures from the Bihar Museum’s collections, drawn from Jain, Hindu, and Buddhist traditions, digitally reinterpreted through exact replicas.

Visitors can engage with the works on a rotating platform, encountering both photorealistic and abstracted renderings of the objects. The experience is enhanced by a soundscape featuring ethnographic music recordings.

When: Until May 31

Where: Bihar Museum

Entry: Standard museum fee (between ₹25 and ₹500)

* Shakti: A selection of miniature paintings

The manifested form of Devi appears under many names, each performing a distinct role. She is the primordial cosmic energy that animates the universe, embodying creation, preservation, destruction and transformation as a unified whole.

Through a selection of miniature paintings from the Mehrangarh Museum Trust, this exhibition presents the “divine feminine” in her multifaceted expressions, revealing a force that is both cosmic and endlessly dynamic.

When: Until December 31

Where: Bihar Museum

Entry: Standard museum entry fee (between Rs. 25 and ₹500)

* Gulzar-e-Baag: A heritage tour

A curated heritage walk by Planet Patna, a private museum, takes the audience on a two-hour guided tour through Old Patna, covering seven historical sites and featuring talks at each stop.

The tour includes Paschim Darwaza, the western gateway of the fortified city established by Sher Shah Suri; Badshah Manzil, the 1895 Guzri Bazaar mansion linked to the BNR School for Girls; and the 18th-century Christian Cemetery associated with the 1763 massacre under Nawab Mir Qasim.

It also circles around Padri Ki Haveli, Bihar’s oldest church, founded in 1713 and rebuilt by Venetian architect Toretto; Badar (Bhadra) Ghat on the Ganga; Bada Imam Bara at Gulzarbagh, established around 1890; and the colonial-era Opium Factory in Gulzarbagh. The tour concludes with complimentary refreshments and tea.

When: December 21, 7.30 am

Meeting point: Pashchim Darwaza

Entry: ₹750 per person

* Uncensored: An adult comedy line-up

Not every joke is meant for polite company. Some belong in private group chats, late-night hangouts, or the 2 am conversations that make no sense, but still have you laughing the next morning. Uncensored brings that energy to the stage.

This adult comedy line-up features young comics who keep it raw, unfiltered and funny, diving into embarrassing dating stories and sharp observations on everyday chaos. The humour is messy, wild and instantly relatable. If predictable, safe comedy feels tired and TV-friendly jokes fall flat, this is your show.

When: December 20 and 21, 4 pm

Where: The Bifrost Studio

Entry: ₹199 for one; ₹299 for two