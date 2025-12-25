Weekend events you can’t miss in Patna (Dec 26-28)

Patna Qalaam: Painting a lost city Members of Neeraj Arya's Kabir Cafe music band perform at a concert. (HT File Photo)

What: An ongoing exhibition at the Patna Museum titled Patna Qalaam: Ek Virasat revives a forgotten tradition from eastern India. Held in the museum’s newly developed wing near the historic Patna-Gaya Road complex, the show features Patna Qalaam, a 19th-century painting style that emerged under the East India Company’s aegis and declined with the arrival of photography. The show displays about 130 rare artworks, including paintings on mica and ivory, as well as a significant 45-folio album dated between 1850 and 1856.

These works document everyday life in Patna, from depictions of traders, artisans and domestic scenes to religious rituals, festivals and processions. Artists such as Hulas Lal, Shiva Lal and Ishwari Prasad feature prominently. The exhibition features art from the museum’s collection and rare loans from private collections and the descendants of artists.

When: Until January 31; 10 am to 5 pm (Mondays closed)

Where: Patna Museum

Entry: ₹100 for Indians; ₹500 for foreigners

Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Cafe: Poetry in Sound

What: This live music event brings Mumbai-based Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Cafe to the stage for an evening that weaves centuries together through sound. Known for transforming the verses of the 15th-century mystic poet Kabir into contemporary musical experiences, the band marries folk traditions with Indian classical elements and rock influences, creating performances that feel both rooted and urgent.

Kabir’s poetry — meditative, questioning and socially resonant — is reinvented through layered instrumentation and compelling vocals, allowing ancient ideas to reach modern audiences. The concert promises to be immersive and energetic, balancing spiritual depth with the pulse of live music. At its core, the evening celebrates culture and consciousness, inviting listeners to engage with Kabir’s words not as history, but as living thought.

The performance aims to create a shared musical space where poetry, rhythm and reflection converge, appealing across generations without losing the raw intensity that defines Kabir Cafe’s sound.

When: December 28, 6 pm onwards

Where: Sri Krishna Memorial Hall

Entry: ₹250

New voices, familiar laughs: A weekend of comedy

What: The weekend opens with New Faces of Comedy, a line-up that spotlights emerging voices in comedy. Featuring new performers with original material and unique perspectives, the line-up captures the energy and aspirations of comedians finding their footing.

When: December 26, 5 pm onwards

Where: Bifrost Studio

Entry: ₹149 for one; ₹249 for two

This sense of discovery spills into City Bois, where comics Ashutosh and Azhar channel the restless humour of city life. Marrying improv with rapid exchanges and sharp observations, their set transforms everyday awkwardness and shared madness into fast, unpredictable laughs that thrive on spontaneity and audience energy.

When: December 28, 5 pm onwards

Where: Planet Patna

Entry: ₹199 for one, ₹299 for two, ₹599 for a group of five

The weekend culminates with Gali ka Superhero, a solo performance by comedian Hrishikesh. In this performance, routine moments promise to become acts of quiet rebellion as he challenges social norms with wry humour. Turning the mundane into surprise punchlines, Hrishikesh emerges as an unorthodox hero of wit.

When: December 28, 5 pm onwards

Where: Brewmn Coffee

Entry: ₹149 for early bird single entry, ₹199 for single entry, ₹299 for two, ₹599 for a group of four

Patna Open Mic: New beginnings

What: Patna Open Mic returns with a New Year-themed edition, curated by event collective Live Stories. The event invites poets, storytellers, comedians, musicians and spoken-word artistes to step up to the mic. Designed as an inclusive platform, the event encourages both first-time performers and regulars to participate. Each performance is recorded, and participants can request their recordings for an additional ₹100, besides the spot fee.

When: December 28, 2 pm to 4 pm

Where: The Bifrost Studio

Entry: ₹99 to attend; ₹200 to perform