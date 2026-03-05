Weekend events you can’t miss in Patna (March 6-8)

* Afterlives of Indian cinema Cinemchi Duniya: Panna, Parda, Baja is an exhibition that dwells on what remains after the projector stops whirring. (Arthshila website)

Cinemchi Duniya: Panna, Parda, Baja is an exhibition that dwells on what remains after the projector stops whirring. Drawing from the Takshila Art Collection, it turns its gaze to cinema’s printed and sonic residues: song booklets, posters, lobby cards, publicity material, and other fragments that once travelled through bazaars, single-screen foyers and private collections. These are not treated as nostalgia pieces but as living artefacts that carried films into homes, onto streets and into memory.

Curated by Ravikant, an intermedia historian, archivist and translator, the exhibition traces how cinema from the pre-internet era created enduring impressions in its early years.

The show is presented by Arthshila Patna, a multidisciplinary arts space known for bringing visual art, cinema, literature and performance into conversation. This exhibition leans into archival inquiry while keeping the mood accessible, inviting viewers to look closely at everyday objects that once shaped India’s film culture and continue to echo it.

When: Until June 27

Where: Arthshila Patna

Entry: Free

* A stage of her own

The Oh Womaniya open-mic event in Patna is a Women’s Day special curated by event organisers Kinship and The Jugalbandi, who specialise in events featuring poetry, music and spoken-word performances. Conceived as an opportunity for women to take the mic on their terms, the programming foregrounds lived experience, personal storytelling and creative assertion, and welcomes women who have not performed before.

The format is intimate and participatory. Emerging and independent performers are encouraged to share original pieces: poems that speak of memory and resistance, songs that carry tenderness and fire, spoken-word sets that move between humour and hard truth, all rooted in lived experience. The emphasis is on voice: who gets to be heard, hold a room, and how language and rhythm can become acts of self-definition.

When: March 8, 2 pm

Where: Kosmicko Cafe & Restaurant

Entry: ₹149 for couples; ₹280 for performers

* A race for women cyclists

The Asmita Khelo India Women’s Road Cycling League (East Zone) 2026 is a two-day event organised by the Cycling Association of Bihar under the aegis of the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) and supported by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) as part of the Khelo India initiative. It is a competitive women’s road cycling league, not a recreational ride.

The competition features three structured categories: Women Elite, Women Junior and Women Sub-Junior, in line with federation norms. The Elite category typically comprises senior competitive riders representing state units; the Junior division includes under-18 athletes competing at an advanced developmental level; and the Sub-Junior bracket is meant for younger, emerging cyclists in the early stages of competitive racing.

Events include Individual Time Trials, in which riders race solo against the clock, and Mass Start Road Races, in which cyclists compete head-to-head over a set route.

When: March 7 and 8

Where: JP Ganga Path

Entry: Free

* From co-op to commerce

Sahkar Haat 2026 is a women-focused enterprise fair organised by Ambpali Handloom & Handicraft Multi-State Cooperative Society, a multi-state cooperative based in Patna. Established in 1999, the society works on women’s empowerment, rural development, handloom and handicrafts, and micro-enterprise support.

The fair positions itself as a platform for women entrepreneurs, weavers, handicraft artists and food vendors to market products directly to consumers, offering an extended sales and branding opportunity. Promotional material emphasises transitioning “from cooperation to business,” reflecting the cooperative’s stated focus on livelihood generation and access to artisan markets.

When: March 7-31

Where: Sat Narayan Ji Trust Campus

Entry: Free