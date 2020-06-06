Petrol pump employee robbed of ₹23,000 at gunpoint in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 21:44 IST

Two motorcycle-borne men robbed a petrol pump employee of Rs 23,000 at gunpoint in Chaunta village on Saturday.

Batinder Kumar, 28, of Dholanwal village, told the police that he worked at a petrol pump in Chaunta village.

On Saturday, two men on a motorcycle arrived at the petrol pump and asked him for an empty bottle to carry water.

Batinder said when he entered the office to fetch the bottle, the duo followed him, flashed a gun and robbed him of Rs 23,000 in cash. Before fleeing, they bolted the office door from outside.

ASI Harmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said they had registered a case under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Koomkalan police station. Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused.