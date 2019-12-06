PM, Uddhav meet at Pune airport

cities

Pune: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter arrived at Lohegaon airport on Friday evening to attend the conference of directors general (DGs) and inspectors general (IGs) of police.

Modi and Thackeray spent a few moments at the airport lounge following which the prime minister left for Raj Bhavan where he will spend a night to attend the conference while the chief minister returned to Mumbai.

This was the first meeting between the two leaders after the state witnessed high political drama post elections that resulted into Shiv Sena parting away from BJP and formed the government with the help of Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Besides Thackeray, home minister Amit Shah, who is in Pune, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari were present to receive Modi.