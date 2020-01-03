PMRDA to start work on Mhalunge Maan township scheme by February 10

cities

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 20:25 IST

PUNE The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has stated that it will begin work on the delayed Mhalunge Maan township scheme by February 10.

Ground breaking for the proposed township was done by then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in November 2018. However, due to technical reasons PMRDA was unable to kick-start the ground work.

PMRDA metropolitan commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “The town planning scheme had cleared all the hurdles and on December 2, 2019, the state government had given permission to start work.”

Mhalunge Maan will be the first area to be developed under the town planning scheme by the PMRDA. PMRDA had already completed all the administrative process required for the scheme and has submitted it to the state government for final approval.

Kumar said, “Earlier there were doubts among land owners regarding the town planning scheme, but now the residents themselves are approaching PMRDA.”

Along with Mhalunge Maan, PMRDA has proposed new 46 township schemes around proposed ring road.