Guwahati, The Assam Police registered a case suo motu after a woman was "partially stripped and assaulted" by the bouncers of a nightclub here, and questioned the authorities of the club, senior officers said on Saturday.

Police file suo motu case over assault of woman at Guwahati nightclub

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The police action comes after a video of the incident that allegedly occurred outside the nightclub in the Khanapara area early on Friday had gone viral on social media.

"The case was registered suo motu on Friday night, and an investigation has been started. People involved with the management of the club have been questioned at the local police station. No arrests have been made yet," Deputy Commissioner of Police , Guwahati East, Tabu Ram Pegu told PTI.

The incident occurred at around 1.30-2 am on Friday, and a purported video of it surfaced on social media later, he said.

"We collected CCTV footage and other details for investigation," he said.

The identity of the woman has not been ascertained so far, as she has not come forward yet.

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{{^usCountry}} "Investigations are on, and we can share more details later," the DCP-East added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Investigations are on, and we can share more details later," the DCP-East added. {{/usCountry}}

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Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta said the details of the video are also being checked.

"The woman has not filed any complaint, though some people associated with the nightclub have been questioned. We will share further details soon," Mahanta told PTI.

The woman was allegedly assaulted and partially stripped by bouncers of the nightclub following a brawl.

The video, which PTI could not independently authenticate, showed the woman being beaten up while lying on the floor of a building's parking lot. Another woman is later seen coming to her rescue.

According to a security guard working at the building that houses the club, the woman had hit a female bouncer with a beer bottle inside the club.

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"This angered other bouncers there, and they brought her downstairs and assaulted her," he claimed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.