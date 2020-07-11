e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Proposal to redevelop Meharchand Market postponed

Proposal to redevelop Meharchand Market postponed

cities Updated: Jul 11, 2020 00:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

The standing committee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Friday postponed the proposal of “Redevelopment of Meharchand Market” in Lodhi Colony for the next sitting of the committee.

The market was to be redeveloped as per the provisions of Master Plan 2021 with providing more FAR (floor area ratio) to the shops than existing 150 FAR.

Out of 153, as many as 135 shops of the market were sealed by the civic body In January 2018 on the directions of the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee for violating building norms and constructing beyond permitted 150 FAR.

Officials of the town planning department of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in November 2019 had clarified that the amendments are applicable to Meharchand Market, and therefore, an FAR of 350 (as opposed to 150) may now be provided to shopkeepers there.

Under the redevelopment plan there will be guidelines for elements like outer façade, glazing (display windows), columns, advertising boards, etc.

After redevelopment, the market would wear a uniform look similar to Connaught Place with elements like a public corridor.

top news
Work on new Parliament begins, construction to start post winter session
Work on new Parliament begins, construction to start post winter session
SC declines parents’ plea for moratorium on school fees
SC declines parents’ plea for moratorium on school fees
‘Have nothing to do with him’: Dubey’s mother refuses to attend last rites
‘Have nothing to do with him’: Dubey’s mother refuses to attend last rites
Encounter killings violate rule of law, says plea in SC
Encounter killings violate rule of law, says plea in SC
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
Amazon bans TikTok on employees’ phones, cites ‘security risks’
Amazon bans TikTok on employees’ phones, cites ‘security risks’
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
Covid update: Pune extends lockdown; 31 lakh+ US cases; plasma donation rule
Covid update: Pune extends lockdown; 31 lakh+ US cases; plasma donation rule
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In