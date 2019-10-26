PU student council president has attended only 1 class since elections

cities

Oct 26, 2019

Even fifty days after being elected as the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) president, Chetan Chaudhary has attended only one class in the Urdu department at PU, where he is enrolled.

He was earlier a student at the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) and as he did not get admission in MTech at UIET, he took admission in the Urdu department at PU this year before contesting for the PUCSC elections held on September 6 .

Before the elections, he had regularly attended classes to maintain his attendance percentage that is necessary for any student to contest for elections.

As per the attendance norms of the varsity, 75% attendance is compulsory to appear for examinations. There is no provision of giving any privilege regarding the same to a student leader.

However, the chairperson of the concerned department can condone some lectures for medical reasons or participation in cultural activities or sports.

“The rules of attendance are ambiguous at PU. Nevertheless, the council representative must fulfil the criteria,” said former PUCSC president, Kanupriya.

“After the elections, I have been keeping busy in resolving students’ issues and that is why my attendance is low. Students expect me to fulfil the promises made to them. If that means that I will not be able to sit in the examinations, then so be it,” said PUCSC president, Chetan Chaudhary.

“The rules are applicable to every student and no privilege is given to a student leader. Only some exemption can be given by the vice-chancellor or the syndicate,” said PU syndicate member, Rajat Sandhir.

‘DEPT WILL GO BY RULES’

“The department will go by the rules and regulations of the university,” said Urdu department co-ordinator, Ali Abbas.

Section 3 of Chapter 8 (C) of PU calendar, Volume 1, reads that if a student remains absent from classes for a continuous period of seven days without leave, his/her name shall be struck off the rolls, provided that he/she may be re-admitted as per rules.

