1 Finance opens financial planning centre in Pune

1 Finance has launched its new Financial Planning Centre in Pune, marking the company’s third centre after Thane and Hyderabad. Designed as a client-first space, the centre enables individuals and families to thoughtfully assess their financial decisions in a private and comfortable setting. The facility also offers private consultation rooms and exclusive access to safe deposit lockers for clients.

Designed as a client-first space, the centre enables individuals and families to thoughtfully assess their financial decisions in a private and comfortable setting. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Scapia raises $63 million in funding round led by General Catalyst

Pune: Travel-fintech startup Scapia has raised $63 million in a funding round led by General Catalyst, with continued participation from existing investors Peak XV Partners and Z47.

Commenting on the development, Anil Goteti, Founder and CEO of Scapia, said, “We are excited to welcome General Catalyst as a partner. The continued investment from Peak XV and Z47 strongly validates what we have built and the direction we are heading in.”

World UBE Spine Society launches India chapter

Pune: The World Unilateral Bi-portal Endoscopic (UBE) Spine Society has launched its India Chapter, bringing together spine surgeons from India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh under a unified academic and clinical platform.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Pune-based spine surgeon Dr. Shailesh Hadgaonkar, Chief of Spine & Neuroscience Unit at Sancheti Hospital, has been nominated as the Founding President of the India Chapter. The announcement was made during the World UBE Spine Meeting held in Seoul, South Korea. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pune-based spine surgeon Dr. Shailesh Hadgaonkar, Chief of Spine & Neuroscience Unit at Sancheti Hospital, has been nominated as the Founding President of the India Chapter. The announcement was made during the World UBE Spine Meeting held in Seoul, South Korea. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Dubai Chamber adds nearly 4,000 Indian companies in Q1 2026

Pune: Dubai Chamber of Commerce announced that 3,995 new Indian companies joined the chamber during the first quarter of 2026. With this addition, the total number of Indian companies registered with the chamber reached 84,088 by the end of March 2026.